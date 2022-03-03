MISSOULA — Sorely in need of a win after a momentum-sapping setback on Thursday, the Montana Lady Griz will finish up their regular season at Sacramento State Friday night.
The team will secure a first-round bye in next week's Big Sky Conference basketball tournament with a victory over the Hornets. There is also the possibility the Lady Griz will receive a bye even if they lose, but the last thing they want is to back into the tourney on a two-game skid.
"It's two steps forward and a couple steps backward," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said after his team blew a 12-point lead late in the third quarter in losing to Northern Colorado in overtime Thursday.
"We've just done this on the road a lot this season. I was totally disappointed in pretty much everything we did (Thursday). But we'll have to bounce back like we have."
Actually the Lady Griz (11-8 conference, 18-10 overall) played fairly well for the first three quarters Thursday. Holsinger's level of frustration afterwards was an indication of the high expectations he has for his veteran-laden group, especially after the way it beat league powers Southern Utah and Montana State last week.
It's easier said than done, but the Lady Griz need to figure out how to play better in true road games. They're 2-7 in Big Sky action away from Dahlberg Arena.
Is it travel fatigue? The lack of a crowd? The different rims? Poor shooting by the underclassmen? A lack of focus on the part of the upperclassmen?
Yes to all of those. Little things hurt the Lady Griz when it mattered most at Northern Colorado, including a backcourt violation, a five-second violation and a critical missed free throw.
"You let a team have some hope and you saw what happened," Holsinger said.
Sacramento State, like Northern Colorado, hasn't been real impressive in the past few weeks. The Hornets have lost four of their last five games and were beaten at home by Montana State on Thursday, 65-52.
But the Lady Griz will need to be ready. Sacramento State has beaten Big Sky powers Idaho State, Southern Utah and Northern Arizona this season.
The Hornets boast the most prolific scorer in the league in 5-foot-9 senior guard Lianna Tillman. She averages 20.3 points per game, which is five more than anyone else in the Big Sky.
If Montana does manage to win and earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament, it would be noteworthy. The Lady Griz have earned a bye only once in the past five seasons.
Notes: Montana leads the Big Sky defensively, allowing an average of 61.2 points per game in league action. The Lady Griz rank sixth offensively, scoring an average of 66.6 points in conference games ... Sac State leads the Big Sky in shooting percentage, hitting 45.5 percent of its attempts from the floor. Montana is shooting at a 41.3 percent clip ... Lady Griz senior guard Sammy Fatkin (ankle) will not play in Friday's game ... If Montana loses Friday, there will be a three-way tie for fifth with Sac State and either NAU or Idaho. One of those teams will receive a tourney bye and it will be decided on criteria that will likely involve other teams.
