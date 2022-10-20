MISSOULA — Montana freshman Draya Wacker will miss the upcoming women’s basketball season after suffering a left-knee injury at practice last month.
Wacker, who injured her right knee her junior year at Melstone High, underwent surgery at the end of September.
Wacker scored 2,300 points in her prep career as a Bronc, the fourth-highest total in state history.
“We’re sad and devastated for Draya,” said second-year Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger. “She was showing flashes of being her old self and really playing well.
“This is one step in her journey. We preach about going through hard times and persevering through hard times, and at the end of it, you’ll be better. Draya will be better.”
—UM sports information
