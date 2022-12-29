MISSOULA – Don’t let the record fool you - the Montana Grizzlies women’s basketball team has some serious resolve.
Though losses, earlier-season games against Wichita State, California, Washington State and ranked Gonzaga have more than prepared it for its always-tough Big Sky schedule.
The Lady Griz proved that on Thursday night from Cheney, Washington with a league-opening 81-70 wire-to-wire road victory over Eastern Washington (7-4).
“I’ll take 80 points on the road any day. Any time you can do that you’re going to be OK,” UM head coach Brian Holsinger said postgame. “Our percentages were good, our shot selection. You’re just not going to be able to score that way every day.”
Senior forward Carmen Gfeller led all scorers with 18 points while junior guard Gina Marxen offered another all-around performance with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. But it wasn’t just the usual suspects who came to play, and that’s what set Montana apart on Reese Court.
“We had two freshman in double figures,” Holsinger said. “That’s big time.”
Freshman forward Keeli Burton-Oliver had a near double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds while other first-year player Mack Konig tossed in 11 of her own points. It was the latter, though, who was a perfect 6 of 6 from the field, having arguably her best game as a Lady Grizzly.
“She’s coming. She just keeps getting better,” Holsinger said. “I’m super proud of our girls as a whole, the way they battled.”
They had to fend off a late push from the Eagles as they cut UM’s lead to just 10 with 4 minutes, 41 seconds left in the game after trailing by 19. But from there, Sammy Fatkin and Burton-Oliver connected on layups before Konig knocked down a dagger three-pointer.
Regardless, it got too close for Holsinger’s liking.
“We relaxed and we can’t relax,” Holsinger said. “To be the best you can’t relax. We take breaks because we’re tired or this or that, and teams take advantage of it.”
In the end, Montana led in most major stat categories, holding the advantage in three-point percentage, field goal percentage, rebounds and assists, amongst others. The widest and possibly most important discrepancy was in the rebounding column where Montana pulled down 43 to EWU’s 31.
Sophomore forward Dani Bartsch controlled 11 boards on her own.
The Lady Griz will take the floor next on Saturday afternoon when they travel to take on the Idaho Vandals. Idaho opened Big Sky competition with a 20-point home victory over Montana State.
