Despite struggling to put the ball in the basket, the Montana women's basketball team showed its mettle in outlasting win-starved Weber State in overtime Thursday night in Ogden, Utah.
The Lady Griz used a critical 3-point shot by freshman Mack Konig with 2:10 left in OT to build a lead and handed the Wildcats their eighth straight loss, 67-64, in front of a sparse crowd at Dee Events Center.
The win was Montana's second straight in Big Sky Conference play, boosting the team to 3-2 (7-9 overall). The Lady Griz have now won two of their last three road games after starting 1-6 in games away from Dahlberg Arena.
Key to the outcome was Montana's tireless man defense and occasional success with its press. Weber State turned the ball over 14 times and hit just 24 of 75 shots from the floor.
"We played poorly, especially on offense, I mean there's no two ways about it," Montana coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "But we found a way when we played really bad.
"That's what teams that start to have defensive focus do. We're improving in that area for sure."
The Lady Griz, who went 19 for 61 from the field, seemed to seize control early in the third quarter when a 3-point goal by Haley Huard gave them a 31-23 lead. But the hosts refused to go away, pulling within one at 37-36 with just under 3 minutes left in the third frame.
Gina Marxen pushed the Lady Griz lead back to six points with five straight free throws, including three after being fouled behind the arc. Weber answered with a triple and trailed 43-39 heading into the final frame.
Neither team could buy a bucket early in the fourth frame. Weber crept within two at 43-41 on a pair of Daryn Hickok free throws at 7:06. Aaliyah Ellis then gave the hosts their first lead of the second half on a triple at 6:05.
Montana reclaimed the lead on a Sammy Fatkin layup but struggled to put away Weber.
Carmen Gfeller finished with a game-high 24 points for the Lady Griz. Marxen added 11 points and Konig 10. Fatkin grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
Montana will play at Idaho State Saturday afternoon. The Bengals (3-1, 8-7) suffered their first league loss and first home loss Thursday at the hands of Montana State, 60-57.
