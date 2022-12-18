MISSOULA — Hot shooting propelled the Montana women's basketball team to an 87-56 win over NAIA Montana Tech Sunday night at Dahlberg Arena.
The Lady Griz improved to 4-6 with their second straight win. Two of their victories have come over NAIA teams and two against NCAA Division I competition (South Dakota and North Dakota).
Sammy Fatkin led UM with 14 points and eight rebounds. Libby Stump came off the bench to score 14 points and Haley Huard added 11. Montana shot 50 percent from the floor (37 for 74) and owned a 60-20 edge in points in the paint.
The Lady Griz had their hands full in the first quarter. Gina Marxen hit a pair of buckets early and finished with eight points in the period for the hosts. But the Orediggers took a 21-20 lead into the second frame thanks to eight points by Tavia Rooney of Townsend and six by Aubrie Rademacher of Kalispell.
The Lady Griz were out-rebounded 11-8 in the first frame. They answered by playing strong man defense and hitting 9 of 20 shots in the second period to take a 41-29 halftime lead. Huard hit two triples to help kick-start the Montana offense and Fatkin took it from there, finishing with eight points and four rebounds in the half.
"We wanted to just play good basketball. We're just continuing to try to play good basketball," UM coach Brian Holsinger said. "Our post players are starting to improve, getting easy baskets inside.
"... Sammy (Fatkin) was the big difference as far as energy in the second quarter. It sparked our whole team."
The Orediggers shaved their deficit to 41-33 early in the third quarter before the Lady Griz slammed the door. They went on an 11-0 run before Rademacher answered with a bucket for the visitors.
Montana took a 70-37 lead into the final frame as Montana Tech's defense struggled to stop the attacking Lady Griz. The hosts hit 12 of 16 shots and owned a 12-5 edge on the boards in the third period.
Holsinger kept four of his starters in the game at the beginning of the fourth quarter as Montana stretched its lead to 74-40. Twelve Lady Griz saw action in the contest, including walk-on Lauren Dick, a Hellgate grad.
Montana Tech remained at 2-6 despite the loss. The game was designated as an exhibition for the Orediggers, who came into Dahlberg Arena on a four-game skid.
Montana will play its final non-conference game on Wednesday night at No. 23-ranked Gonzaga (10-2). The Bulldogs have won their last three games and boast a 6-0 home record.
