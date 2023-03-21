Montana Lady Griz players Willa Albrecht, middle, and Lisa Kiefer, right, are shown with teammate Lauren Dick, left, during a November game at Robin Selvig Court. Albrecht and Kiefer have entered the transfer portal.
MISSOULA — Montana women's basketball players Willa Albrecht and Lisa Kiefer have entered the transfer portal.
Albrecht, a redshirt sophomore forward who played her high school basketball at Billings West, was sidelined by an injury for most of this past season. She played just 24 minutes and scored two points for a team that finished 14-16.
Albrecht missed three months of the 2021-22 season with a knee injury, totaling four points and four rebounds. As a true freshman in 2020-21, she showed promise, scoring 14 points in her college debut at Utah State.
Kiefer, a sophomore forward from Germany, had more impact this past season. She scored 28 points and grabbed 43 rebounds. She was the first recruit signed by Montana coach Brian Holsinger.
It marks the second-straight year the Lady Griz have lost a pair of battle-tested players to the transfer portal. Guards Sophia Stiles and Kyndall Keller, both Treasure State natives, opted for the portal after the 2021-22 season.
Stiles played for Florida Gulf Coast this past season. The Eagles lost in the second round of the NCAA tourney Monday, finishing with a sparkling record of 33-4. Stiles started for the Golden Eagles in their season-ending loss at Villanova.
Keller played for Carroll College this past season. The Fighting Saints qualified for the NAIA National Tournament and finished with a record of 27-6. Keller scored 11 points in Carroll's season-ending loss at Dakota State on March 14 in Sioux City, Iowa.
Ava Ranson of Montana State has also entered the portal.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
