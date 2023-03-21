Lady Griz vs. Providence 04.JPG

Montana Lady Griz players Willa Albrecht, middle, and Lisa Kiefer, right, are shown with teammate Lauren Dick, left, during a November game at Robin Selvig Court. Albrecht and Kiefer have entered the transfer portal.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — Montana women's basketball players Willa Albrecht and Lisa Kiefer have entered the transfer portal.

Albrecht, a redshirt sophomore forward who played her high school basketball at Billings West, was sidelined by an injury for most of this past season. She played just 24 minutes and scored two points for a team that finished 14-16.

