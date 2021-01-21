MISSOULA — Formidable forwards Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson presented quite the conundrum for the Sacramento State women's basketball team Thursday night.
They combined for 43 points and 17 rebounds in leading Montana to a 90-77 win in its first Big Sky Conference game at Dahlberg Arena. Gfeller had a double-double with 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and Anderson piled up five blocks to go with her 21 points.
"Carmen and Abby are playing so well together right now," Montana coach Mike Petrino said. "They were clicking tonight and that's good, because obviously if we can establish the inside we feel like we have a better chance."
Montana improved to 3-2 in league play and 6-4 overall. The Hornets, who started four sophomores and a freshman, fell to 0-10.
The Lady Griz built a 39-34 halftime lead behind eight points and two steals by Malta native Sophia Stiles. She had a good supporting cast, with Anderson adding seven points, Gfeller six and Kyndall Keller five. Montana boasted a 26-21 edge on the boards thanks to five rebounds by Gfeller and four by Madi Schoening.
Montana stretched its lead to 56-42 midway through the third period before the Hornets answered with a 10-0 run. Then the Lady Griz responded with a 6-0 run, giving them a 10-point lead heading into the final frame.
Montana was on cruise control in the final frame, stretching its lead to 90-72 before coasting to a 13-point win.
"It was a slow start tonight but Abby and I started working together, started to feed off each other a little bit," said Gfeller, whose team hit 5 of 18 shots in the first period but connected on 27 of 45 the rest of the way. "I think we just kind of took off and didn't look back. We like pushing the ball and Sophia (Stiles) is great with that."
Montana's 90 points was a season high and yet another indication the team has found a higher gear offensively this winter.
"I like that we're spread out," Gfeller said. "I've been saying this every time — Mike (Petrino) doesn't have a set play. He teaches us what reads to make and we just go from there. I think it's really benefited us."
Montana finished with a 45-36 edge in rebounds and a 44-38 edge in points in the paint. Petrino credited his team for keeping its composure after the score got tight late in the third frame.
"We just made better decisions, being more efficient with the ball and finishing plays," he said. "It's a new team and we're growing.
"I love coaching this group. We know we haven't played the perfect game yet but we're striving to get better. Dealing with some shooting woes early, to score as many points as we did was a positive."
Montana will shoot for its first conference series sweep on Saturday when it hosts the Hornets at 10 a.m.
