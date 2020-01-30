MISSOULA — When nervous time came, Montana's senior guards seized the moment Thursday.
Taylor Goligoski and McKenzie Johnston combined for 14 straight points in the fourth quarter, keying a 62-55 Lady Griz win over Portland State in front of 2,533 fans at Dahlberg Arena. Goligoski's eight fourth-quarter points were especially big, with a pair of 3-pointers giving her team a cushion and a nifty teardrop bucket with 32 ticks left that served as a dagger.
"We were just thinking, OK, we have to keep our heads in this situation, keep our cool," said the Hamilton product Goligoski, whose team squandered a 15-point first-half lead and was locked in a 46-46 tie with 8 minutes left.
"We have experience. We've been in this situation before. We didn't let those little runs they were making get to us and we finished the game strong. It helps to have seen these situations, been in these situations before."
The win was Montana's second in a row, moving the team into fourth in the Big Sky Conference standings at 6-4 (11-8 overall). It also gave the Lady Griz a big shot of confidence heading into their showdown with league leader Montana State on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Missoula.
"That's all about what great teams do — they dig deep to find those stops when they need them in tough times," said Montana coach Shannon Schweyen in lauding her team's man defense. "I'm just so proud of the way they kept answering."
Goligoski's 3-ball with 7:45 left proved to be the biggest shot of the game since it broke a tie and put her team up for good. Johnston followed with a bucket, then Goligoski with another triple and Johnston with a deuce to put Montana up 56-49 with 5 minutes left.
Portland State answered with 3-pointers by Desirae Hansen and Kylie Jimenez to pull within one, 56-55. But Johnston answered with a layup on a nice feed by Abby Anderson and Goligoski's shot in the paint over Portland State 6-foot-4 post Jordan Stotler with 32 ticks left gave her team a 60-55 lead.
"Those are the moments you live for and when you're seniors, you want to be out there on the floor getting it done," Schweyen said.
Johnston finished with a game-high 14 points as the Lady Griz avenged a loss at Portland State on Jan. 13. Emma Stockholm had a team-high 12 points and eight rebounds in the first half and the senior forward finished with a double-double for the hosts (13 points, 11 rebounds).
Montana dominated inside on both ends, finishing with a 40-30 edge in rebounds and a 26-12 advantage in points in the paint. Nothing came easy for the Vikings (6-5, 12-9) and they finished at 32.7 shooting for the game (18 for 55).
"Last time we played them their posts killed us with cutting," Schweyen noted. "We worked a lot on that and I thought we did a much better job taking that away. But they got it going second half a little bit from three. That got them right back in it."
Montana shot 48.3 percent in the first half and finished at 43.4 percent (23 for 53). Johnston hit 6 of 11 shots from the floor and both her free throws and snared two big defensive rebounds in the final 4 minutes.
"I didn't get many shots up early," Johnston said. "In the fourth quarter I just wanted to create for others or get my open shot. Taylor (Goligoski) was hitting 'em."
Portland State, which won the Big Sky tournament last March, was led by Hansen and Tatiana Streun with 13 points apiece. The Vikings' force in the middle, Stotler, finished with just two blocked shots after racking up six when her team beat Montana two weeks ago.
