MISSOULA — For almost 40 minutes Sunday afternoon, the Montana Lady Griz enjoyed basketball bliss at Dahlberg Arena.
Not only did they stand toe-to-toe with mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga, their fans were whipped into a frenzy by the effort. You might say it was like the old days, when the energy between the players, coaches and fans combined for an almost unstoppable Big Sky Conference force.
Unfortunately for the Lady Griz, they're not quite there under first-year coach Brian Holsinger. Gonzaga survived a slow start, using its size and superior backcourt experience to wear down Montana in a 67-60 win in front of 2,884 fans.
It marked the second year in a row the Lady Griz (1-1) played the Bulldogs (2-0) close and ended up losing by seven points. Still, Montana junior leader Carmen Gfeller feels her team is better this season.
"I think we've made a lot of strides compared to last year," said the forward, who led all scorers with 19 points. "It's really encouraging to play a team of that caliber this close. But we know we have a long way to go.
"(UM coach) Brian (Holsinger) said at the end of the huddle, 'In January, we could beat those guys.' And I believe it."
Key to the outcome were Gonzaga's 42-30 edge in rebounds and 16-8 advantage in second-chance points. Montana was without senior center Abby Anderson for all but three minutes in the first half because of foul trouble, and the Bulldogs capitalized with a gaudy 26-12 edge in rebounds and a 36-28 lead at intermission.
"That's the biggest difference, right? I mean let's be honest," Holsinger said. "I think if Abby gets to play the first half, the rebounding situation is probably a different deal ... But I'm proud. We were right there at the end of it. We rebounded much better in the second half.
"They're big and strong and fast and physical and I can't replicate that (in practice). A little more depth would be a huge blessing."
Montana looked especially good in the first five minutes in jumping to a 10-4 lead. Gfeller and Sammy Fatkin led the charge with four points apiece.
Then Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier called a timeout and no doubt impressed on her players that they were giving up too many easy buckets in the paint. The Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 8 in the collegeinsider.com mid-major poll, were suddenly tougher inside on both ends and the Lady Griz became a little more tentative on the offensive end.
Still, it could have been a closer game at halftime if not for some miscommunication between Montana's bench and players on the floor. With time running out, the Lady Griz rushed a shot rather than milking the clock, then Gonzaga took advantage with a critical triple by Bree Salenbein at the buzzer.
Instead of being down five or perhaps even three at halftime, Montana was down by eight points.
"The crowd is a blessing and a curse in that situation," Holsinger said. "I couldn't hear anything and we're all screaming one shot, one shot ... We'd like to have the last shot of course."
Gonzaga stretched its lead to 12 points midway through the third frame, but Montana would not go away. Anderson hit a bucket with 1:20 remaining to pull the hosts within five, 64-59, then Lady Griz guard Sophia Stiles fouled out and backcourt mate Katerina Tsineke was called for a charge and Gonzaga escaped.
"I like our competitiveness," said Stiles, who finished with 10 points, five rebounds and four assists.
"We could have easily watched the Cats game and then have been discouraged coming in," she added, referring to Montana State's 72-47 loss at Gonzaga Thursday, "but we fully all thought we were going to come in and win this game. Down the stretch we kept our heads well, especially for a team that's new together. I'm excited about where we are and I think we have lots of room to grow."
Notes: Sentinel grad Kylie Frohlich played for the first time this season coming off an ankle injury. She had two points and three rebounds ... Guard Kaylynne Truong led the Bulldogs with 13 points and sister Kayleigh was right behind her with 13 ... Montana will play at North Dakota Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.