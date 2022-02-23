MISSOULA — Since recording their most impressive Big Sky Conference win at Southern Utah on Feb. 7, the Montana Lady Griz have had mixed results.
They've lost three of their last five basketball games, including a heartbreaker at Idaho on Monday. That makes Thursday night's home rematch against Southern Utah vitally important in their push to earn a top-5 finish in the Big Sky, thereby sealing a first-round bye in the league tournament.
Considering the Lady Griz (9-7 conference, 16-9 overall) have been without leading scorer Sammy Fatkin for six games, their 3-3 mark since her ankle injury is not a surprise. What is aggravating for the team, however, is that it could be 5-1 over that stretch if it had converted on the final possession of games at Northern Arizona on Feb. 10 and Idaho on Monday.
“We’re literally two plays from being 11-5 and being right in the thick of the Big Sky title race,” Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. “So you have to have some perspective. I like where our team’s at. We’re in a good spot. We’ve begun to adjust without Sammy.
“Losses are horrible. I hate to lose, but if they teach you the right things and lead you down the path to success, they are worth it.”
In Montana's first meeting with Southern Utah, the Lady Griz enjoyed breakout performances by guard Katerina Tsineke and reserve forward Kylie Frohlich, a Missoula Sentinel grad. Frohlich piled up 13 points and nine rebounds and Tsineke scored 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting.
"We don't win without Kylie," Holsinger said. "We just don't. She's in there, totally undersized and she's scrapping like crazy, she's rebounding."
Montana didn't just win the rebounding battle at SUU on Feb. 7, the Lady Griz were +10 against a team that had been outrebounded in a game just once since November.
"Kylie set the tone on the rebounds. Obviously the scoring is great. When she gets against someone her size, she's tough to stop. Her rebounding set the tone for our team and changed everything."
Montana is currently tied for fourth place in the Big Sky with Sacramento State and Northern Arizona. All three teams have tough games Thursday, with Northern Arizona at Big Sky co-leader Idaho State and Sac State at Idaho.
The Lady Griz will finish up their home schedule on Saturday night against Big Sky co-leader Montana State. Then their push to earn a league tourney bye will likely come down to games next week at Northern Colorado on Wednesday and Sacramento State on Friday, March 4.
The Big Sky tourney will be held March 7-11 in Boise, Idaho.
