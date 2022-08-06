The Montana Lady Griz picked up a commitment from a Class of 2023 recruit out of Washington on Saturday afternoon.
Adria Lincoln shared her commitment to UM via Twitter. She included a photo of herself in a Montana sweatshirt in the tweet.
"I’m grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Montana to continue my athletic and academic career," she wrote in the tweet. "Thank you to Coach Holsinger and the staff at Montana for this opportunity and to my family, friends, coaches and teammates who helped me along the way. Go Griz!"
Lincoln is listed as a 6-foot-1, 155-pound combo guard. She's ranked as the No. 1 combo guard in the state of Washington and the No. 5 overall player in the state for the 2023 recruiting class, according to the website Prep Girls Hoops.
Adria plays at Monroe High School in Monroe, Washington. She suits up for the Northwest Blazers on the travel ball circuit.
