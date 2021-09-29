MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball team will get Gonzaga at home in November and play five consecutive games inside Dahlberg Arena in December as part of the Lady Griz schedule that was finalized recently.
Montana’s Big Sky Conference schedule was announced in July.
The Lady Griz, in their first year under head coach Brian Holsinger, will make their public debut on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the annual Maroon and Silver scrimmage.
The women will play at 5 p.m., with the men to follow.
Montana will play one exhibition game, against Rocky Mountain, on Friday, Nov. 5, then open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at home against Northwest Nazarene in a doubleheader with the men.
The women will play at 5 p.m. The men will face Dickinson State at 7:30 p.m.
The first big test of the season will be Gonzaga, which Montana will host on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 14. The Bulldogs have played in 11 of the last 12 NCAA tournaments.
“You always like to challenge yourself and have a gauge. They are the mid-major team in the country that’s the standard in a lot of ways,” said Holsinger.
Montana will head east for road games at North Dakota and North Dakota State, then head south and face Houston Baptist and Nicholls State at Grand Canyon’s tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.
Not only was Phoenix in November inviting, so was the idea of playing back-to-back days against teams on a neutral floor, a schedule that might mirror the Big Sky tournament in Boise in March.
“I love to play neutral-site games against really good teams,” said Holsinger. “You see how your team responds, because it’s a little bit like the conference tournament.
After returning home from Phoenix, Montana won’t have a road game until after Christmas.
The Lady Griz open league at home against Sacramento State and Northern Colorado the first week of December, then get Utah Valley (Dec. 9), Seattle (Dec. 16) and Utah State (Dec. 20) at Dahlberg Arena.
All three teams owed Montana a return visit. The Lady Griz won at Utah Valley two seasons ago, then played at Utah State and Seattle last year. Montana lost 81-74 to Utah State and won 61-55 at Seattle.
“(Assistant coach Jordan Sullivan) did a great job getting all the games situated that were already there,” said Holsinger.
