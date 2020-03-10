BOISE, Idaho — The Montana women's basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 68-65 loss to Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference tourney quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon.
The Lumberjacks cashed in on six 3-pointers in the second half in avenging two regular-season losses to the Lady Griz. Northern Arizona advanced to play Montana State in the semifinal round Wednesday night.
The Lumberjacks set a tone by closing out the second quarter on an 8-0 run that gave them a 28-27 halftime lead. They hit 6 of 13 shots in the second frame after a cold start in which they went 4 for 19 in the first period and spotted UM a 19-14 lead.
Senior guard McKenzie Johnston led the Lady Griz with 18 points.
