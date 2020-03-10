quarterfinal Lady griz

Northern Arizona's Nina Radford tries to maintain possession of the ball while Montana's McKenzie Johnston (left) and Taylor Goligoski (right) close in during Tuesday's Big Sky Conference tourney quarterfinal in Boise, Idaho. 

 BROOKS NUANEZ, Contributed Photo

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana women's basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 68-65 loss to Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference tourney quarterfinal Tuesday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks cashed in on six 3-pointers in the second half in avenging two regular-season losses to the Lady Griz. Northern Arizona advanced to play Montana State in the semifinal round Wednesday night.

The Lumberjacks set a tone by closing out the second quarter on an 8-0 run that gave them a 28-27 halftime lead. They hit 6 of 13 shots in the second frame after a cold start in which they went 4 for 19 in the first period and spotted UM a 19-14 lead.

Senior guard McKenzie Johnston led the Lady Griz with 18 points. 

MORE TO COME 

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 14 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments