MISSOULA — With the way the Big Sky Conference women's basketball season is going, all players and coaches are pretty much in agreement that any game is a blessing.
Montana had its biggest game of this week — Sunday at archrival Montana State — postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the MSU program. That announcement came Monday after three league games were postponed last Saturday due to pandemic problems.
The good news is that Montana and Eastern Washington, two teams hankering to get on the court for some competition, will have the chance Thursday night at Dahlberg Arena. The Eagles haven't played in 16 days due to COVID-19 issues on the team and the Lady Griz are about as eager as you can get to erase the taste in their mouth after losing two on the road last week.
“We had a bunch of adversity coming back from the break, and we didn’t handle it well," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, referring to injuries and illnesses that hindered practice and his team's competitive level in losses at Idaho State and Weber State.
"We’re excited to get back and play. And we get to play at home, where we’ve been pretty good.”
Holsinger's team has posted a 5-2 record at Dahlberg, with close losses to Gonzaga and Utah Valley. The Lady Griz looked as good as they have all season in their most recent home game, pounding Utah State 103-80 behind a rare 14-for-22 effort from 3-point range.
Since then the depleted Lady Griz (2-2 conference, 9-4 overall) have struggled. Montana entered last week's road swing shooting 45.0 percent while limiting its opponents to 33.1 percent shooting. Against Idaho State and Weber State, those numbers were nearly flipped. The Lady Griz shot 34.3 percent in the two losses while allowing their opponents to shoot 43.8 percent.
Still, Montana's adversity doesn't even come close to what Eastern Washington (0-1, 2-8) has endured lately.
The Eagles had both of their league games postponed last week. On top of that, first-year head coach Joddie Gleason has been dealing with an illness this week.
"We were limited in numbers when we came back (from break), so we just had to go through a lot of skill work, non-contact and go through a lot of reps with the ones we did have here," associate head coach Skip Gleason said. "We finally actually had our first practice (Monday) as far as the majority of the group where we had contact and all that sort of stuff."
Eastern's problems aren't limited to COVID-19. The team has yet to record a win over an NCAA Division I foe and is mired in a four-game losing streak.
"We were playing some really difficult opponents right before the break but we felt like we were playing our best basketball," Skip Gleason noted. "It didn't turn into wins, but we felt like we were playing well — a close game at U-dub (Washington) and even though the Zags handled us pretty well in the third quarter, we played three pretty decent quarters against them.
"The players are ready to get back on the court now. We'll see what our conditioning level and all that kind of stuff is after that long break, but we'll definitely be eager."
Montana will be a decided favorite in Thursday's game. While the Lady Griz start three seniors and junior preseason all-league pick Carmen Gfeller, the Eagles start three freshmen and a sophomore.
"They're a veteran group and that's an important thing," Skip Gleason said of the Lady Griz. "As well as they were playing early, I think a lot of that had to do with most of them had played together.
"Then the fact they at least had two games in coming off the Christmas break is a factor on their side as well."
Holsinger indicated his team got back to basics in practice earlier this week.
“Based on our performance last week, we had to get back to doing the things that made us successful early in the season," he said.
"We got away from those over the break, so we’re really focused on us more than we’re focused on any opponent. If we play right, we have enough talent on our team to win most games. That lesson was driven home this past weekend when we didn’t play the right way and it cost us.”
Notes: With school not yet back in session, the general public will have the option to purchase a $5 ticket to sit in the student section on Thursday. Only 150 of these tickets are available. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance ... Eastern Washington opened league with a 60-46 road loss at Southern Utah back in early December ... Thursday will be a matchup of two of the Big Sky’s top three teams in field goal percentage defense. Montana ranks first (.346) and Eastern Washington third (.370) ... Three Big Sky games were schedule for Thursday but two have been postponed (Idaho at MSU and Southern Utah at Portland State).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.