MISSOULA — November road trips netted a lot of disappointment for the Montana women's basketball team.
Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger likes to look upon them as learning experiences. His young team may be 0-3 away from Dahlberg Arena, but it did push Wichita State last Friday on a neutral court, taking an 11-point lead early in the fourth quarter before falling in overtime.
Montana will try to put its road experiences to use Friday when it plays at Pac-12 Washington State at 7 p.m. Mountain time. The Cougars are off to an impressive 5-1 start, so it won't be easy, especially if the Lady Griz are without senior forward Carmen Gfeller, who made her only on-court appearance a week ago Friday but sat out Saturday in a loss to Cal.
Holsinger has tried to impress on his team the importance of putting together a complete game.
"We have a lead going into the fourth quarter and we all relax," he said following last Friday's overtime loss. "We have to get a lot tougher. That's on me as a coach.
"We played a really good game for 30 minutes. We should have handled the fourth quarter better. We were in a position to win the game and didn't make it happen."
Gfeller, who spent part of the offeason in a walking boot, is questionable for Friday's game. Even if she does play, her minutes will likely be limited the way they were last week against Wichita State.
Montana (2-4) needs to find scoring help for veteran guards Sammy Fatkin and Gina Marxen. Those two are averaging close to 13 points per game, then it drops off dramatically.
Washington State is averaging about 76 points per game while holding the opposition to an average of 57. The Lady Griz, in contrast, average about 64 points per game and allow about 68.
"I have to get our kids to understand that defense is the way to win," Holsinger said.
Washington State has a dynamic junior guard in Preseason All-Pac-12 pick Charlisse Leger-Walker. A native of New Zealand, she averages 20.5 points per game and has dished out a team-high 26 assists. The Cougars also have an imposing inside player in Bella Murekatete. The 6-foot-3 Rwanda native averages 14.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Washington State fifth-year coach Kamie Ethridge returned four starters this season from a team that went 19-11 en route to a second-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth last winter. Wazzu went 11-6 in the Pac-12 last season to finish in a tie for second with Oregon. The 19 wins were the most in a single season by WSU in the NCAA Era, while the 11 Pac-12 victories were also a program best.
The Cougars have picked up where they left off last season. They were especially good defensively in a 61-41 home win over South Dakota State on Monday.
"I couldn't be happier that we held a team like that to 41 points, especially with how slow things were for us in the first quarter," Ethridge said. "I liked our response and the shots we got early. Obviously, they started to fall for us a bit more when we started to run more and get into transition.
"I thought good things happened for us when we moved the ball."
Washington State and Montana are quite familiar with each other historically. They've played 39 times and Montana is Washington State's second-longest non-conference rivalry.
The last meeting came on March 19, 2014, in the WNIT, with the Lady Griz taking a 90-78 victory in Missoula. Washington State's last win in the series came in 1988, with a 62-60 victory in Pullman.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.