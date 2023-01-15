MISSOULA — Coming off arguably their biggest win of the season, the Montana Lady Griz will shoot for their fourth straight Big Sky Conference victory at home Monday night against Eastern Washington.
Four in a row would mark a first for UM second-year coach Brian Holsinger, who was impressed with his team's defensive tenacity in its comeback win at Idaho State Saturday. That win was especially noteworthy since Montana had lost six in a row and nine of its last 10 to the perennially powerful Bengals, who have a reputation for playing physical defense.
Montana, who held the Bengals to 3 for-20-shooting in the fourth quarter by denying on the inside, appears to be improving with each game in its ability to contain the opposition. Senior forward Carmen Gfeller's increase in time defending the post has helped.
“We’re really locking in to finding our defensive identity,” said Lady Griz senior guard Sammy Fatkin, who scored a career-high 28 points in the win. “We preach in every huddle about consistency and having the resolve and the grit to make it happen."
Tied for second in the Big Sky Conference at 4-2, Montana beat Eastern Washington (2-3, 9-6) in the league debut for both teams three weeks ago in Cheney. The Lady Griz proved too much for the Eagles to handle offensively in an 81-70 win.
Since then Eastern has worked hard to improve on defense. It showed in Saturday's 74-59 home win over Idaho, ending a nine-game losing streak against the Vandals.
"Defense has been a focus for us. We have been giving up too many points in conference games against good teams," EWU coach Joddie Gleason said. "We really tried to dial-in on one-on-one defense.
"As simple as it sounds, we worked on veering people off their path to the basket. We want to angle them two or three steps away from there. Idaho tries to get downhill and if you try to help on defense with them, they'll pass it out and hit threes. We are good on transition defense and then turn it into offense."
Monday's game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
