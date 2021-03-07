BOISE, Idaho — Success in the Big Sky Conference tournament has proven elusive for the Montana women's basketball team.
Senior guard Madi Schoening is the only squad member to have experienced a postseason victory, that coming three years ago against Sacramento State in Reno, Nevada. The Lady Griz have never won a tourney game in Boise, and they'll try to change that when they battle last-place Sac State at 8 p.m. Monday.
"The girls know we've been one-and-out the past few years, and they're hungry to get one," Schoening said. "We're really staying focused for Monday, and we'll give it our all."
Staying focused is a little tricky because Montana (12-10) has already beaten the Hornets (2-21) twice. The Lady Griz will need to guard against looking ahead because they'll get a shot at archrival Montana State (16-6) on Tuesday night if they can survive the first round.
Montana coach Mike Petrino will no doubt remind his players Sac State battled his team down to the wire the last time they played on Jan. 23 in Missoula. The Lady Griz escaped with a 66-63 victory behind 18 points and eight rebounds by team leader Carmen Gfeller, who was named to the third team All-Big Sky list Sunday.
"We're definitely not overlooking them," Schoening said. "It's going to be a track meet. They like to push and go and they'll sub five people out and in often, so they're always fresh. That part does add a different element.
"We always say put your track shoes on, we're getting ready to run. They don't do it as much this year, but they're still an effective transition team. We have to remember to stay true to ourselves and keep our pace. Our defensive end will be as important as our offensive end."
Defense was a big problem for Montana Friday night at Idaho. The Lady Griz took a four-point lead into intermission but were blown out in the final 20 minutes, 51-27, by an injury-depleted Vandals team.
"They killed us in all three areas as far as beating us in transition, beating us in the half court and beating us on the boards," Petrino said. "But you can't feel sorry for yourself. You have to move on to the next one.
"You learn from the lessons and carry it over. No more pre-tests. Now we're in the final mode."
The Hornets and Lady Griz have both stumbled into the tournament, with Sac State losing its last four games and Montana its last three. The difference is that the Lady Griz faced much tougher competition, while the Hornets' current slide started with a pair of road losses to Weber State (2-19).
"It's hard because we played the last two weeks against the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds," Schoening said, alluding to Friday's setback and a pair of home losses to league champion Idaho State. "I think we recognize that those teams are tough. We've watched the things we could have done better, and I know we can fix those things."
Sac State ranks next to last in the Big Sky defensively, so Montana will work hard to get high-percentage looks, and it should pay off with high-scoring nights for Gfeller and fellow forward Abby Anderson. The Hornets' offensive strategy will no doubt include lots of shots from the 3-point line. They've hit a league-high 188 triples.
Monday night is important for all the Lady Griz but especially for Schoening, who plans to teach and coach basketball in her hometown of Sandpoint, Idaho, next school year. The senior doesn't want to walk off the court losing to a decided underdog.
"Winning is extremely important to me," she shared. "We've expressed to each other how we have to get that first win. I think we're confident we'll be able to get past the first round."
Should Montana win, Tuesday's game against third-seeded Montana State will start at 8 p.m. in Boise.
