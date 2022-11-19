MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota.
The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence four days ago. But beating an NCAA Division I team is generally a taller task, literally and figuratively, and the Fighting Hawks are no pushovers, with wins over Detroit Mercy and Wyoming to their credit.
The lingering question for Montana fans is the same as it was last month: When is the best player on the team, Carmen Gfeller, going to return to the lineup? She spent part of the offseason in a walking boot but has participated in pregame warm-ups and is expected back any day now.
Lady Griz fans will have to tune in Sunday to find out if that's the day.
"Some of the things Carmen does we don't have right now," Montana coach Brian Holsinger told 406mtsports.com. "You don't want to change your offense. But you also want to try to get the other kids up to speed on some of the things too.
"Some of the things we do are probably better for Carmen and not as good for other people, but we're going to get her back. It's been a little bit a conundrum (without Gfeller) and we've been working to figure it out."
The fifth-year senior Fatkin has taken it upon herself to provide leadership for a team that's 0-2 against Division I foes and 1-2 overall. She leads Montana in scoring (16 ppg.) and ranks second in rebounds (19 in three games).
"It's definitely a different perspective for me this season, a different role," she said. "I definitely feel that.
"I think I'm just super grateful to my teammates that we all carry our roles. There's always pressure and responsibility but I'm grateful for it and I want to make sure I'm doing right by my teammates."
Montana won handily at North Dakota last November, 72-51. Fatkin had 25 points and three steals, so you know the Hawks are going to be keeping track of her Sunday.
"We're looking forward to it," Holsinger said of Sunday's 2 p.m. contest. "A chance to get in front of our fans again. They're a solid team. We beat them at their place last year but we'll have to have our best."
North Dakota (2-1) is led by senior guard Kacie Borowicz. The former Miss Basketball Minnesota was named to the Preseason All-Summit League first team for the 2022-23 season. The Hawks are picked to finish fourth in the league.
The Hawks' trip to Dahlberg Arena is part of a two-game tour through the Treasure State. They lost at Montana State on Friday night, 77-66, despite 20 points by Borowicz. North Dakota led by a bucket at halftime but struggled with its shooting, finishing 27 for 75 from the field.
