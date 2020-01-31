MISSOULA — Tricia Binford knows what it's like to be on the wrong end of the Montana-Montana State basketball rivalry.
The Bobcat women's coach will appear on the big screen in Missoula in three weeks in a documentary premiere about former Montana Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig. Entitled "The House That Rob Built," the film celebrates Selvig's decades of dominance, with interviews that underline the respect that others, including Binford, have for the man.
Respect aside, Binford and her first-place team don't take a backseat to the Lady Griz anymore. When the coach brings her Bobcats to Dahlberg Saturday for a 2 p.m. showdown, they will be shooting for their third straight win and sixth in their last seven games over Montana.
"As we were building our own culture, Robin was one of the most successful coaches nationally and it was a tremendous challenge, but I love challenges," said Binford, who coached against Selvig for a decade. "And when we took over this program, we understood the value of the in-state rivalry and the importance to the community. That was a priority and it always will be a priority. The rivalry is special for both sides."
Saturday's game is big for both teams. The Bobcats (8-1 conference, 12-6 overall) hold a half-game lead over Idaho (7-1, 12-5) atop the Big Sky Conference. The Lady Griz (6-4, 11-8) sit in fourth with a two-game winning streak and a strong desire to beat the Cats at Dahlberg in front of a statewide TV audience (SWX).
"It's surreal that it will be the last (Cat-Griz) game for me here," said point guard McKenzie Johnston, one of three seniors on the Montana team along with Emma Stockholm and Taylor Goligoski.
"I'll just use it as momentum going into it, doing everything I can to get a win. Montana State is a very good team and we really have to crack down on defense."
There's a refreshing amount of honesty in the remarks of both the Lady Griz and Bobcats heading into the game. Too often college and pro coaches try to downplay rivalry games in an effort to ease pressure or prevent players from taking a loss too hard.
Montana senior guard and Hamilton product Taylor Goligoski makes no bones about the importance of Saturday.
"One of the biggest games of the year if not the biggest is playing the Cats here at home," she offered. "We have to get them. Last chance for us seniors. We need to work on our defense. That will be a big focus."
Montana State boasts the most prolific offense in the Big Sky, averaging almost 80 points per game in league action. Montana averages about 10 fewer points per game.
The Bobcats are also among the best Big Sky teams defensively, allowing about 62 points per game in league action. Montana is right behind them, allowing about 64 points on average.
The Lady Griz are coming off one of their best performances of the season on Thursday, pushing past defending Big Sky tourney champion Portland State in Missoula, 62-55. Johnston scored a game-high 14 points and Emma Stockholm added a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
The question is, would you rather be in Montana's shoes, having won a hard-fought game on Thursday? Or would you rather have a week off heading into the game like Montana State?
"It's different," Johnston said of the scheduling quirk. "But you have to look at it from a positive perspective. We have momentum now going into it and it was nice to get up and down the floor (Thursday). You're not waiting around just thinking about the Cats all week."
Johnston, a Helena product, will be foremost on Montana State's mind. As Binford says, "she's a heart and soul kid."
"Just a tough competitor," Binford said of Montana's leader in scoring, assists and steals. "I think she's fantastic. Just really savvy and finds ways to get into the gut of the defense and make basket cuts and jumpers and put you in some really tough situations.
"Emma (Stockholm) has also really stepped up for them. But the Lady Griz and Cats in general are both extremely balanced. You have to respect everybody on the floor. It's going to be a chess match of who is able to keep the other team out of the paint and who is able to get into the paint. The rebounds are always important at Dahlberg."
Montana State is tough to pin down because four players average in double figures scoring, led by North Dakota transfer Fallyn Freije, a 6-foot senior forward who averages 12.7 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Montana State will take a four-game win streak into Saturday's contest. The Cats are picked to win the league and Montana coach Shannon Schweyen knows her team will have its hands full.
"We've got to be focused and ready to go," she said. "There's never any need to get them up for this one."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.