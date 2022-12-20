With heavy emphasis on defense and rebounding, the Montana women's basketball team has built up some momentum heading into its toughest test of the season Wednesday.
The Lady Griz will put a two-game win streak on the line against No. 22-ranked Gonzaga (10-2) at 7 p.m. Mountain time in Spokane. The Bulldogs have a 12-game win streak at McCarthey Athletic Center, with seven of those victories coming this season.
Montana (4-6) has one quality win this season, that coming at home against North Dakota (8-3) on Nov. 20. The team also has one road victory over South Dakota (5-7) and two wins over NAIA teams, including Sunday's 87-56 home blowout against Montana Tech.
Wins over South Dakota and Montana Tech the past two weeks marked the best back-to-back defensive efforts by the Lady Griz all season. Montana has also increased its intensity on the boards, out-rebounding both the Coyotes and Orediggers by nine.
It's a good sign as the Lady Griz make final preparations for their Big Sky Conference opener at Eastern Washington (6-3) a week from Thursday. And while winning at Gonzaga is a long shot, Montana did play the Bulldogs tough at home last season in a 67-60 loss and anything can happen if the Lady Griz catch fire from 3-point range, which has happened several times this season.
"For whatever reason we shoot way better on the road than we do at home," UM coach Brian Holsinger said with a chuckle. "I don't know why. We've been lighting it up on the road as far as 3-point shooting."
Consistency from 3-point range is hard to control unless you're Larry Bird or Steph Curry. Consistency on defense and on the boards comes from something the Lady Griz can control: Tenacity.
Holsinger has made that point clear to his team.
"I told them multiple times, when we get to the Big Sky Tournament in March, the thing that's going to make you successful is defense and rebounding," he said. "When they get that through their skulls ... They're thick sometimes, stubborn and they love to score. But we have to defend at a high level consistently and we're just not quite there yet."
Holsinger talked about true freshman guard Libby Stump as an example. She has been a godsend with her scoring, averaging 10.6 points per game off the bench. But she and the rest of the Lady Griz need to work on being more complete players.
"She obviously can score. But two rebounds in 21 minutes (Sunday), it's not good enough," Holsinger said "I pulled her out and said, 'Listen, you're watching the ball. Go get it.' Those conversations aren't just to Libby. It's pretty much our entire team at this point. We haven't played the right way on the glass consistently yet this season."
