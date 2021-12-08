MISSOULA — Beyond the six-game win streak, there's something about the way the Montana Lady Griz respond to adversity that bodes well for this season.
They started slow in both Big Sky Conference home games last week, then regrouped with a level of confidence that showed in their play and the way they carried themselves. To put in another way, the league-leading UM women's basketball team has something special going.
"This team has a lot of momentum now and it's really great to keep that going," said junior forward Carmen Gfeller, whose squad will play host to non-conference foe Utah Valley Thursday at 7 p.m. "I'm excited to be home for the whole month of December and keep the winning streak going.
"... Our confidence grows with every game. I'm glad we got through those conference games last week. The next three (non-conference) games are going to be tough."
Montana (7-1) will have its hands full with Utah Valley (4-3). The Wolverines have two players averaging more than 15 points per game in 5-foot-8 junior guard Maria Carvalho and 6-5 junior center Josie Williams. Both were named to the all-Western Athletic Conference preseason first team.
"They are well-coached — very tough, hard-nosed, and will make everything really tough on defense and executing on offense,” Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "This will be one of the top teams we’ve faced to this point, so it will be a good challenge.”
Utah Valley was tabbed to finish third in the WAC preseason media poll. Three weeks ago the team won at Southern Utah, 60-54. The Thunderbirds sit atop the Big Sky with Montana, Montana State and Northern Arizona — all with 2-0 records in league play.
Even if it is early, Gfeller says it means a lot to the Lady Griz to have a share of the league lead and the best overall record in the Big Sky.
"This is a team that has faced a lot of adversity," she said, alluding to Montana's disappointment in recent years under head coaches that have moved on. "Our goal is to finish on top of the Big Sky Conference."
Key to Montana success has been the veteran leadership of Gfeller and senior guards Sammy Fatkin and Sophia Stiles. Gfeller averages 14.4 points per game, while Fatkin sits at 13.1 and Stiles 10.1.
The Lady Griz lead the Big Sky in fewest points allowed per game (53.9) and they've been the second best shooting team in the league (45.4 percent) behind only Northern Arizona (47.1 percent).
One area where UM seems to be improving is 3-point shooting. The Lady Griz have piled up 22 treys in their last three games. Freshman Haley Huard has a team-high nine triples this fall, followed by Stiles and Nyah Morris-Nelson with six apiece.
"... It's not like we're going to live and die by the 3-point shot," Gfeller said, "but it's almost like a sigh of relief when you have people on the team that can hit those shots."
Huard and fellow freshman Dani Bartsch have both provided a nice lift off the bench for Montana. Bartsch averages 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Huard averages 5.8 points.
"Haley and Dani, those two play fearlessly," Gfeller said. "It's really great when you can look down the bench and have confidence. At some point we're going to be considered a five-headed monster because somebody different seems to step up every game."
Montana will get a seven-day break after playing Utah Valley. The Lady Griz will host Seattle University on Dec. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.