Montana guard Mack Konig (white uniform) chases after a loose ball during last Thursday's home game against Sacramento State. Konig and the Lady Griz will shoot for a third-straight win at Northern Colorado Thursday.
MISSOULA — Bolstered by improved 3-point shooting and a shakeup in the starting lineup last week, the Montana women's basketball team will take a two-game winning streak to Northern Colorado Thursday.
Montana has made 10 or more triples in its last three games. The last time that happened was the 2013-14 season.
Sophomore forward Dani Bartsch of Helena and freshman guard Mack Konig from Canada have both helped in the long-range shooting department since being tapped for the starting lineup last Thursday. They scored 58 points combined in wins over Sacramento State and Portland State.
"It's just sparked us," Holsinger said of his new starting five. "Dani's energy level and her ability to go get rebounds and make the easy play, her and Mack have really sparked us.
"Mack is so aggressive. Our mindset completely shifts when she has the ball in her hands. Credit to her for having that mindset as a freshman. That's not easy to do."
Montana is tied with Eastern Washington for fourth place in the Big Sky Conference at 6-4. But the Lady Griz are just a game behind second-place Sacramento State and Northern Arizona, with UM (10-11 overall) slated to play the Lumberjacks (12-10) Saturday night in Flagstaff.
"(Two) weeks ago we weren't playing well," Holsinger said of a two-game skid prior to last Thursday. "We went back to the drawing board and said, 'What are the adjustments we need to make? What do we need to work on to just play better basketball?'
"We didn't play great against Sacramento State Thursday but we had a good stretch that propelled us forward in (Saturday's) game and gave us a lot of confidence. The mind is a powerful thing. When it comes together and they all start believing, we can be pretty good."
Montana dominated Northern Colorado (3-6, 10-10) when they met in Missoula on Jan. 7, 82-60. Since then the Bears have played better, splitting their last four games and pushing NAU on Saturday before losing in overtime, 62-59.
Northern Colorado junior Delaynie Byrne recorded her fifth double-double in the loss. The 6-foot-3 forward had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Hannah Simental scored 14 points and Averee Kleinhans helped with 10 points and seven rebounds.
"That one hurt, and the girls really battled and fought to the end," UNC coach Kristen Mattio said. "Even though we got Delaynie going in the first half, we struggled to find a consistent inside presence.
"Our paint presence was better in the second half, and they had to account for Delaynie. Give credit to Northern Arizona, they hit some tough shots in overtime and in the fourth quarter."
Montana's games on Thursday and Saturday will both start at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years.
