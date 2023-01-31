Lady Griz vs. Sac State women's basketball 07.JPG

Montana guard Mack Konig (white uniform) chases after a loose ball during last Thursday's home game against Sacramento State. Konig and the Lady Griz will shoot for a third-straight win at Northern Colorado Thursday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — Bolstered by improved 3-point shooting and a shakeup in the starting lineup last week, the Montana women's basketball team will take a two-game winning streak to Northern Colorado Thursday.

Montana has made 10 or more triples in its last three games. The last time that happened was the 2013-14 season.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments