MISSOULA — If the rematch is anything like the first encounter, fans are in for a matinee treat.
The Montana women's basketball team scored one if its most exciting home wins on Thursday against Idaho, escaping with a 76-73 triumph. The Vandals will be out for revenge Monday when the teams meet in a makeup game at 3 p.m. at ICCU Arena in Moscow.
Both squads will be dealing with weary legs since it's their third game in five days and both played on the road Saturday. The Lady Griz (9-6 Big Sky Conference, 16-8) won at Portland State and the Vandals stopped surging Eastern Washington in Cheney.
"That third game on the road for us has been a tough deal," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, alluding to a loss at Eastern Washington last Monday that came on the tail end of a three-game road swing. "We've got to find a way to play better in those games.
"But everybody is feeling the effects across the board. We'll do the best we can. It's a balance of keeping them fresh."
Holsinger and his counterpart, Idaho coach Jon Newlee, will try to spell their starters through the first three quarters Monday so they're ready for crunch time. One advantage for the Lady Griz is that Holsinger was able to get his point guard, Sophia Stiles, more rest than usual in Saturday's blowout win.
"I think the team with the most depth is where it's going to show," Newlee said of the Big Sky race and the league's decision to resolve COVID-19 issues by playing makeup games. "Maybe it won't show in Thursday games or Saturday games, but certainly the following Monday. Then when you get to that eighth game in 16 days, it's really a depth issue."
Montana used breakthrough performances by Stiles and Kyndall Keller to beat Idaho in Missoula Thursday. Stiles scored a career-high 27 points and Keller delivered her best league performance, scoring 16 points.
Chances are that Stiles and Keller are going to need more help from their teammates to get it done Monday. And the Lady Griz will need to do a better job containing Vandals super-sub Louise Forsyth, a Gonzaga transfer who piled up 29 points Thursday in Missoula.
Monday promises to be another nail-biter between evenly matched teams.
"Nobody got a bigger lead than five (Thursday) and it was a tight ball game all the way through," Newlee recalled. "They always have some magic against me in Dahlberg. They've got the curse on me.
"We didn't finish and that's kind of been our MO. Here we go again on Monday, four days later."
The Lady Griz lead the Big Sky defensively and they'll try to hang their hat on defense Monday. But the Vandals are dangerous, with Forsyth and junior post Beyonce Bea both capable of taking over a game. Bea scored 26 points in Saturday's win at Eastern Washington.
"They're good on offense, but I was proud of our kids (Thursday) finding a way to win," Holsinger said. "It's scary because at any moment they can get hot. I thought Abby (Anderson) did a fantastic job on Beyonce (Bea Thursday)."
Monday's game marks the start of a difficult three-game week for the Lady Griz. They will host Big Sky powers Southern Utah on Thursday and Montana State on Saturday.
