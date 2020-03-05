MISSOULA — The magic word is momentum for the Montana women's basketball team.
The Lady Griz will shoot for their fourth win in a row Friday when they close out their Big Sky Conference regular-season slate at Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. Montana has already secured a first-round bye in next week's league tournament, so they're finding other ways to motivate themselves.
"It's different because I've never really played in a game where it doesn't really affect much going into the tournament," Montana guard McKenzie Johnston said. "But I think, for momentum going into the tournament, we need to go in realizing it matters just as much as the game we played (Wednesday) night. We can't let up."
Montana (17-11) turned in an impressive road performance against Northern Colorado (12-16) on Wednesday, posting a 70-55 win behind 22 points and eight rebounds by Johnston. The next big game for the Lady Griz is a Tuesday showdown with Northern Arizona (15-14) in the Big Sky tourney quarterfinals at about 1:45 p.m. in Boise, Idaho.
Still, that doesn't mean the Lady Griz are going to coast Friday night in Cedar City, Utah.
"We’re going to go into that thing wanting to win it and doing what we do," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said.
"But I’m not sure you would ever want to exhaust yourself so bad that it’s going to affect what you do on Tuesday. We do have a decent turnaround, three days. But (Friday) is a game that’s not something you want to risk anything with, that’s for sure."
Montana beat Southern Utah (16-12) back in early January in Missoula, with Johnston, Emma Stockholm and Abby Anderson all scoring 17 points en route to an 81-74 decision. You get the feeling that still wasn't enough revenge for Johnston, who remembers the Thunderbirds knocking UM out of the Big Sky tourney last March.
"We have a little grudge there," she said. "We want to get them back."
Southern Utah will be looking to get back on track after a humbling home loss to Big Sky champion Montana State on Wednesday, 81-65. Friday will be senior night for the Thunderbirds, so Montana is sure to get the best that SUU senior guards Rebecca Cardenas and Harley Hansen and reserve forward Ashley Larsen have to offer.
Cardenas and Hansen each scored 18 points against the Lady Griz when they visited Missoula.
"Cardenas is one of the toughest players in the league to guard," Schweyen said. "Her numbers are impressive. She’s crafty. Then the one-two punch with her and Harley Hanson, they have impressive stats."
Southern Utah has a quick turnaround after Friday's game. The Thunderbirds will play a first-round game in the Big Sky tourney on Monday.
