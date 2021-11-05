MISSOULA — A souped-up backcourt is the most glaring difference in the Montana women's basketball team under first-year coach Brian Holsinger.
At least it was at first glance Friday in its exhibition home game against Rocky Mountain. Holsinger started Sophia Stiles at shooting guard and strong, quick Katerina Tsineke ran the show at point guard as the Lady Griz beat the Battlin' Bears, 60-56.
Tsineke, a 5-foot-9 junior who played at East Carolina last season and hails from Greece, has a quick first step and the strength necessary to muscle up shots in the lane and hit open teammates with quick, sharp passes. She's also a force on defense, blocking two shots in the first period alone.
Tsineke, Stiles and reserve guard Kyndall Keller from Havre all had seven points in the first half as the hosts built a 29-22 lead. Forwards Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson each had four points and Anderson collected four rebounds in the first half along with reserve Haley Huard.
Stiles, a redshirt senior from Malta who looks quite comfortable at the 2 spot after playing at the point most of last season, played some point guard in the second half. Montana held off Rocky late, with Gfeller scoring a team-high 16 points and Anderson adding 12. Stiles finished with 11 points, Keller 10 and Tsineke nine.
"I think we started out real fast, they were breathing hard and there's no subs and that's part of the issue for us tonight," Holsinger said. "We have quite a few kids not playing and the way I want to play it's impossible with the number of players we have.
"But I'm proud of our kids. We had some goals tonight and I think defensively we're coming along. As they got tired in the fourth quarter you could see the discipline fade a little bit, some of the stuff we were doing well early. Offensively we have to get way better. You have to execute. Credit to Rocky. They played their butts off."
The Lady Griz have had some injury/illness issues. Sammy Fatkin, Kylie Frohlich and Lamprini Polymeni were in street clothes on the bench Friday. Lisa Kiefer dressed out but did not get in the game.
An announced crowd of 2,504 fans watched Friday's game. Rocky's N'Dea Flye led all scorers with 22 points.
"I felt like we were pretty aggressive tonight," Gfeller said. "Obviously we have a lot of strides to make but we're learning a lot every day."
Montana will make its official home debut on Tuesday night at 5 p.m. against Northwest Nazarene of Nampa, Idaho.
