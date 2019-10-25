MISSOULA — It's a personnel puzzle that's going to take a while to piece together.
Montana women's basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has a conundrum on her hands. A good one, mind you, but a conundrum nonetheless.
Twelve different Lady Griz played Friday night and most made a case for major minutes this season in an 81-69 exhibition win over Lewis-Clark State at Dahlberg Arena. The only UM player not to see action was injured guard Madi Schoening, who figures to see major playing time once the games count.
Junior guard Gabi Harrington was the clear-cut MVP for the hosts Friday with 24 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the 3-point line and 8-for-13 shooting overall. But there was a lot more to like about the deep Montana team, including an 11-point, six-rebound performance by true freshman forward Jamie Pickens.
So how does Schweyen whittle this down into a workable situation?
"It's interesting, especially because we've had quite a few of them not practicing much," Schweyen said. "We really haven't had many times in practice to get those kids together.
"Taylor (Goligoski) has been nursing a few things, Madi (Schoening) has been out, Sophie (Stiles) has been nursing some things. So it's like, 'Huh, we'll see what we've got here.'"
Schweyen's starting lineup had to catch even the most engaged Lady Griz fan off guard. She went with Stiles, Harrington, McKenzie Johnston, Emma Stockholm and Abby Anderson.
Anderson, a 6-foot-2 sophomore forward, was easily the biggest surprise in pregame starting lineup introductions. Then she started showing how much she has improved, finishing with six points, five rebounds and two assists.
"A lot of it is defensive," Schweyen said when talking about how she arrived on her starters. "Abby has been a factor on D. She's a good shot blocker typically, a very good passer. She makes people better around her.
"We could have multiple different starting lineups this year and nobody needs to get caught up in that."
Lewis-Clark State was impressive early, hitting 8 of 17 shots in the first quarter. The Warriors trailed 25-21 heading into the second frame before Schweyen went to a lineup that keyed a 17-2 run. That lineup included Pickens, Johnston, Stockholm, Stiles and Sammy Fatkin.
"That's a good basketball team we played," Schweyen said of Lewis-Clark State. "They won 22 games last year and we got exposed tonight in some areas where we have to find some people who can close out on defense. That's a point of emphasis for us."
Montana led 49-35 at halftime and 68-54 after the third quarter. The Warriors shaved their deficit to 72-62 late before Anderson hit a bucket and Harrington drained a triple. Lewis-Clark was back within eight at 77-69 with just over a minute left before Harrington's layup made it 79-69.
Schweyen has one more exhibition game before she needs to decide which players to redshirt. The Lady Griz will battle Carroll on Tuesday, then make their official season debut a week later against MSU Northern.
"We've got a couple more weeks to shake things out," the coach noted. "It's an awesome thing to be able to have depth. That's something we haven't had these last few years.
"I was just reminding them in the locker room, that's what's going to make us a great team, having options. We should be fresh all the time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.