MISSOULA — Brian Holsinger took a hands-off approach to his on-court debut as Montana's women's basketball coach.
He sat opposite his split squads in the annual Maroon-Silver scrimmage Wednesday at Dahlberg Arena. He did a lot of observing and left most of the coaching to his assistants, including Jordan Sullivan, Joslyn Tinkle and Nate Harris.
There were moments, however, when Holsinger did make his way over to both benches to talk one-on-one with a player. It was there where fans got a glimpse of how he handles his troops, who battled to a 46-46 tie in Wednesday's unofficial debut in front of a nice crowd.
"Brian is amazing," said Lady Griz senior guard Sammy Fatkin, who had a strong outing with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor and a 4-for-4 effort from the line. "The way he has approached all of us in different ways, he's understanding of all of our pasts and approaches us with a lot of love.
"We know he has great intentions. He loves on us just as much as he's hard on us."
It's hard to know just how good or bad the Lady Griz are after Wednesday's exhibition. The thing about an intra-squad scrimmage is that everyone knows the same motion offense and, in Wednesday's case, everyone has a lot of experience guarding the player she guarded.
As expected, a group of veterans turned in strong performances. Junior forward Carmen Gfeller scored a game-high 16 points on 7-for-17 shooting and Abby Anderson tallied 10 points and seven rebounds. There were also some promising performances by newcomers, including 6-2 freshman forward Dani Bartsch of Helena, who scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting.
"Definitely the speed and physicality in the post is different — Carmen (Gfeller) beats me up every day and I'm not used to getting annihilated and bodied up every day in practice like now," Bartsch joked. "But Brian has been super good about understanding that it's a process and it's going to take a while for us to learn it and get the hang of it.
"He's coming at it from a teacher aspect and I think he's an awesome coach for it. He's doing a great job leading us into what's going to be a great season hopefully."
One area of concern for the Lady Griz last season was perimeter shooting. Montana was decent in that department Wednesday, hitting 10 of 22 shots from behind the 3-point line. Guard Kyndall Keller was the best from long range, hitting 2 of 4 attempts.
"Overall I thought it was pretty good tonight," Bartsch said. "It showed what we need to keep working on, defense and communication as we get tired needs to be way better. But overall I thought it was great. The coaches are doing an excellent job pushing us every day."
No one was happier to be on the court than Fatkin, who is back for her second stint with the Lady Griz.
"It was amazing to be out there with my teammates," she said. "We've been working really hard all preseason together. Just a lot of new things, a lot of learning going on, and it was nice to implement some of the philosophies we've been going over.
"I'm having fun again and that's what it's all about. I love our togetherness. We're building a new culture every day, getting to know each other on and off the floor. Experiencing that bond has been special."
Holsinger was happy with some of the things he saw on offense.
“The scoring was good. I thought we spaced the ball,” he said. “We looked a little tired, but we only had 11 players.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to play in front of people, so the girls were nervous, and that’s great. That’s why you do these things. Perfect opportunity.”
Holsinger sees room for improvement on defense.
“We’re nowhere near where we need to be defensively," he said. "That was the biggest thing for me. It’s not unusual but it’s something we have to improve.
“We have to establish a culture of every day grinding out the defensive end and understanding what that feels like and just continuing to understand what it takes to be a great team.”
Two members of the team did not suit up Wednesday night, including senior forward Kylie Frohlich of Missoula and sophomore forward Willa Albrecht of Billings. Frohlich has a sprained ankle.
Montana will play its first opponent, Northwest Nazarene, in an exhibition game next Friday at 5 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz will host Gonzaga in their official home opener on Nov. 14 at 2 p.m.
