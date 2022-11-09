MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball program signed three high school players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday.
Macy Donarski (La Crosse, Wis./Aquinas HS), Macey Huard (Highlands Ranch, Colo./Valor Christian HS) and Adria Lincoln (Monroe, Wash./Monroe HS) all will join the Lady Griz next year as freshmen.
All three are highly ranked guards.
Huard, at 6-foot-2, is the top-ranked player in Colorado in the class of 2023. Lincoln, 6-foot-1, is the top-ranked combo guard in Washington, the No. 5 overall player according to Prep Girls Hoops.
Donarski, a 5-foot-8 point guard and the No. 6-ranked player in Wisconsin, won a U16 club national championship with Wisconsin Flight Elite and in July the Nike EYBL Run 4 Roses title.
“With this class we addressed some really important needs,” UM second-year coach Brian Holsinger said.
“We wanted to get some length on the wing. I love long, athletic wings who can shoot and are versatile. Macey and Adria are both that and very athletic. We addressed that need big time.
“Then Macy is just an absolute warrior and a winner at the point guard position. She’s a really special point guard.”
When Huard publicly committed in June, she tweeted that she couldn’t resist the opportunity to play with her older sister Haley, a sophomore at Montana. They’ll have two seasons to do so.
“I think the excitement of playing together was a big deal,” said Holsinger. “And I think Haley’s experience here her first year made a huge difference.
“Coaches say things that don’t always add up. We’re coaching her sister, so she knows exactly what she’s going to get. She found the right fit here, the kind of place where she will thrive.”
Huard was her conference MVP as a freshman at Bear Creek (Wash.) High, all-conference as a sophomore and junior at Valor Christian in Colorado.
This past summer she was named second-team 17U Adidas 3SSB All-Circuit.
Her parents, Brock and Molly, played football and basketball at Washington, where they met. Donarski’s parents, Dave and Pam, met as basketball players at Cardinal Stritch, an NAIA school in Milwaukee, Wis.
Donarski’s older sister, Lexi, is a junior at Iowa State. She was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2021-22, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22.
An all-state setter for the Aquinas volleyball team and a state qualifier in the relays on the track, Donarski was all-state as a sophomore and junior on the basketball court playing for her dad.
“If you’re a shooter, you want to play with Macy Donarski,” said Holsinger. “She knows how to get you the ball on time and in the right place. When that happens, you tend to make it more.
“She knows how to read the floor and can set up players unbelievably well. She’s tough defensively and shoots it well enough to keep you honest.”
Lincoln first caught Holsinger’s attention years ago, when he was still at Oregon State.
That will happen when you’re one of only 34 players selected to participate in the USA Basketball U16 national trials, which Lincoln did in 2021. She would end up with more than 20 Division I offers.
“The talent has always been obvious,” Holsinger said. “She is a long, gifted athlete. I always really liked her.”
Lincoln was her team MVP and first-team all-conference as a freshman, sophomore and junior, and is coming off a season when she averaged a double-double.
Huard and Donarski committed to the Lady Griz in the spring. Lincoln was an August commit.
“I loved what I saw from her this summer,” said Holsinger. “She shined. I knew she was someone who could really help us.
“By then, everyone else had seen the same thing, so we had to fight off numerous Power 5’s at the end. We’re thrilled to have her.”
It’s not always the case, but Holsinger was able to do a home visit with all three of his program’s signees, including stops at the Huard and Donarski households on the same trip.
“When you see a family in their home, you get a chance to see what their family dynamic is and that will tell you if they’ll fit in our culture,” said Holsinger.
“It was very obvious from all three home visits that these are families that fit with Montana and the Lady Griz culture we’re developing.
“All three of these young women have high character. Who they are as people made them a perfect fit.”
