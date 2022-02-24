MISSOULA — Dealing with Montana's defensive moxie has become a royal pain in the neck for the Southern Utah women's basketball team.
For the second time in 17 days, the Lady Griz had the Thunderbirds flummoxed Thursday. Montana jumped to a nine-point halftime lead and cruised to a critical 71-46 Big Sky Conference blowout win in front of a season-high 3,345 fans at Dahlberg Arena.
Southern Utah's point total was its lowest of the season.
"I know what wins in March, and defense wins in March," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "You never know when you'll just start missing shots and when things don't go well on offense, defense wins.
"Tonight it was really pretty much a 40-minute effort. The beginning of the game was a little shaky, but after that we really held them down."
Montana took over sole possession of fourth place in the Big Sky Conference at 10-7 (17-9 overall). Southern Utah remained in third place at 12-6, 16-11. The top five teams in the standings earn a first-round bye in the league tourney, which starts a week from Monday in Boise, Idaho.
Senior guard Sophia Stiles led the Lady Griz in scoring with 17 points, followed by Abby Anderson with 14 and Kylie Frohlich with 10. Nyah Morris-Nelson and Dani Bartsch shared the team lead in rebounds with six apiece and UM outrebounded SUU, 40-28.
"The crowd makes a huge difference," said Frohlich, a Sentinel grad who has enjoyed two of her best games against the Thunderbirds. "I saw the red wave (sixth grade band) tonight and they were making some good noise and that was a lot of fun.
"Our crowd, we definitely notice it, and when we get hot and get on a streak, they're right there with us. It's so much fun to play with the energy of the crowd."
Thursday's game showed just how far the Lady Griz have progressed since losing their leading scorer, guard Sammy Fatkin, to an ankle injury on Feb. 5. While they found a flow on offense and looked more sure of themselves at each position, Southern Utah struggled without its leading scorer, senior post forward Darri Dotson.
"You lose a player like (Fatkin) that scores that many points, it takes a second for the team to readjust and think, 'What's my role? My role changed. Your role changed,'" Holsinger said. "I think for us we've gotten used to playing without her a little bit. It's more consistent offensively. We're starting to play better."
Key to the lop-sided outcome was Montana's ability to adjust when the Thunderbirds went to a zone defense in the third frame. The Lady Griz hit 10 of 13 shots in the period, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and took a 53-35 lead into the final stanza.
Montana will host Montana State Saturday on senior night at 7 p.m. Although seniors Stiles, Anderson, Frohlich, Fatkin and Nyah Morris-Nelson will all be honored, some may opt to play another season as a result of an NCAA rule prompted by the pandemic.
"Here's my philosophy: About two weeks ago I sat them down and I said, 'I don't want you to even think about whether you're coming back or you're not coming back, it doesn't matter now, we're going to honor you, bring your family. After the season we'll sit down and discuss what's best for the Lady Griz and what's best for you and make a decision,'" Holsinger said.
"If they come back, great. If they don't, I don't want them to think about it now. I think it was a big deal for them because they released some pressure."
