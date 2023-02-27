MISSOULA — When the Montana Lady Griz are hitting from 3-point range, they're capable of beating anyone in the Big Sky Conference.
That's not exactly a bold statement since the same could be said of every team in the league. It's just that it's so blatantly obvious with the Lady Griz this season that it merits mention.
Long-range success fueled a four-game winning streak in late January and on Monday keyed a critical 85-82 home win over Idaho in front of 3,844 fans on senior night. Critical because it snapped a three-game skid and gave Montana a much-needed boost of confidence heading into the conference tournament.
"Sometimes we get a little hesitant and you can't be hesitant when you shoot the three. It has to be catch and let it fly, " said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, whose team finished 10-8 in Big Sky Conference play and will face Eastern Washington in its tourney opener on Monday at noon in Boise.
"We did that for most of the night tonight better than we had in the last two games. That's why we made so many."
The Lady Griz hit 11 of 25 shots from 3-point range. It made up for a monster night by Vandals senior forward Beyonce Bea, who matched her college career high with 40 points on 17-for-30 shooting.
"Glad we could get a W today with no defense being played," Holsinger joked. "It was kind of our plan to be honest. We weren't going to double (Bea) because 40 points won't beat you ... She has to score 70 to beat us.
"... Our defense has been our nemesis this year. But I want to give our kids some grace because we had a horrible road trip (travel wise) this weekend. Tonight we came out and gave great effort."
Seniors Sammy Fatkin and Carmen Gfeller led the Lady Griz with 21 and 18 points, respectively. Fatkin also had 12 rebounds to complete a double-double. Teammate Dani Bartsch of Helena scored a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Bartsch totaled three triples, which led Montana in that category.
"I think we're a highly capable team and it's always good to play right and tap into a little bit of our potential," Fatkin said. "I don't think this team is anywhere close to reaching it. I'm so excited for this next week and what we can do."
Montana led 37-34 at halftime despite 20 points by Bea. The Lady Griz hit six 3-point goals, including two by Bartsch, and Fatkin led a balanced attack with 10 points.
The Lady Griz looked as if they might win in blowout fashion when they started the second half with a 12-2 run behind 3-pointers by Fatkin and Gina Marxen. But Idaho rallied behind Bea and shaved its deficit to 71-68 on a bucket by the senior with 5:52 left.
Montana answered with a 6-0 run, with Gfeller hitting a deuce and triple and Fatkin adding a free throw. That gave the Lady Griz a 77-68 cushion with under 4 minutes left and they held on with the help of a clutch 3-pointer by Gfeller and buckets by Marxen and Fatkin, who iced the game with late free throws.
"To see Carmen on those pick-and-pops, those last two (baskets) that she hit ...," Holsinger said. "She hasn't been shooting well and it's something we've worked on that drives her crazy. To see the ball go in two times there at the end was really awesome for our team.
"She was one of the best shooters percentage wise in the country last year, catch and shoot, and those are the things we have to do."
Joining Bea in double figures for Idaho were Sydney Gandy and Ashlyn Wallace with 11 points apiece. Montana shot 47.1 percent from the floor (33 for 70) and Idaho 46.4 percent (32 for 69).
Notes: Montana guard Haley Huard did not play for the third-straight game since she is in concussion protocol. Holsinger said he's hoping to have her back for the Big Sky tournament ... Lady Griz reserve forward Lisa Kiefer left the game with a knee injury in the second half ... Montana held a lead through the final three quarters ... For the first time in conference history, three teams clinched a share of the Big Sky title as Northern Arizona, Montana State and Sacramento State earn tri-champion honors. NAU earned the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed following its record against the tri-champion group, while the No. 2 seed was awarded following a set of tiebreakers that came down to MSU's and Sacramento State's record versus Montana (Cats swept UM and Sac State did not).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.