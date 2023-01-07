MISSOULA — There wasn't a lot of smiling when the Montana Lady Griz walked to the bench trailing 11-0 early in the first quarter Saturday.
Whatever it was that was said by coach Brian Holsinger in a timeout, it certainly seemed to help.
Montana answered the bell with a 15-3 run to close out the first period and played with increasing confidence as the afternoon progressed in an 82-60 win over struggling Northern Colorado at Dahlberg Arena. The Lady Griz snapped a two-game skid in improving to 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play and 6-9 overall.
After the game, Holsinger talked about how important it was for him to stay composed when his team was struggling to make baskets early. The Lady Griz were putting in the effort on the defensive end, and that's what he wanted most.
"You want to just instill confidence in that moment, like, 'We're fine. We're getting good shots. We'll hit them. Just focus on getting stops and everything else will take care of itself,'" Holsinger said of his timeout talk in the first period. "In those moments it's important for me to remain calm. As soon as I'm not, then they start to panic, especially against a zone.
"A zone is a tricky thing. You can get very mental against a zone defense."
Senior Carmen Gfeller paced Montana, hitting 8 of 12 shots from the floor en route to a 24-point performance. Junior guard Gina Marxen added 16 points and four assists and Keeli Burton-Oliver 15 points and seven rebounds.
"It feels really good to win — especially after that (two-point loss Thursday), we really wanted to get it back together and make a big defensive effort as a group," Burton-Oliver said. "I think we were able to do that.
"Our practice (Friday) was very defensive focused and making sure we all know the plan and execute the plan working together. What Coach is always saying is making sure we're attacking them on defense. Defense is what wins games and as long as we're stopping them, we know we can execute on the offensive end."
The Bears, who have no seniors and 10 freshmen on their roster, fell to 1-3 in league play and 8-7 overall. They have lost three league games in a row since starting with a blowout home win over Weber State.
Montana shot a season-best 53.4 percent from the floor (31 for 58) and hit nine triples. Northern Colorado shot 46.9 percent (23 for 49) and hit just three triples.
"We went inside a little bit more," Holsinger said of his team's about-face on offense after starting 0 for 10 from the floor.
"Obviously Carmen (Gfeller) is starting to come into her own, starting to feel a little more comfortable. It was nice to be able to get her in the high post and let her go to work today. But Keeli provided some awesome things too and she's getting better and better."
Hannah Simental led the Bears with 19 points. Teammate Aniah Hall added 16. The Bears have averaged just 47 points per game over the course of their last three losses.
"We talked about defense and becoming a team with a defensive identity. That's the way you win," Holsinger said in summing up Friday's practice. "That's the way Robin's teams (former coach Robin Selvig) won.
"It's taken us a little bit longer, but today was a giant step forward in that. I'm really encouraged. We made less mistakes in the half court. I'm proud of how they responded."
Montana had 17 assists, one off its season high, and just seven turnovers against Northern Colorado’s porous zone defense. It was the fewest the Lady Griz have had this season against a Division I opponent.
Montana will go back on the road this week, with games at Weber State on Thursday and Idaho State Saturday. Weber State is 0-3 in conference play.
