MISSOULA — A frantic February took a frustrating turn for the Montana women's basketball team Monday afternoon.
The Lady Griz found themselves locked in their seventh tight game of the month, this time at Idaho. The Vandals trailed by 14 points late in the third quarter but rallied for a 70-69 win in front of 831 fans at ICCU Arena in Moscow.
“We were so excited about hitting some shots and having a lead that we relaxed,” UM coach Brian Holsinger said. “That’s the most important part of the lesson. You can’t relax, especially on the road. You’ve got to be mentally tough and disciplined.
“You finish the third quarter strong, the fourth quarter is different.”
Twice in the last 11 days Holsinger's team has had a shot to win on its final possession only to come up short.
"It was crazy," Idaho veteran coach Jon Newlee said of the big momentum shifts in the game. "When we got out to the big start (17-8), I was like, all right here we go. Then they claw back and they take the bigger lead (54-40).
"So two different games really with the amount of leads both teams had. They're very talented. I knew when Brian (Holsinger) took that program over that the cupboard was full of talent. They're playing well. Just two evenly matched teams, 80 minutes of action and four points separating us."
Unlike Thursday when the Lady Griz owned the late stages of the game and came away with a 76-73 win, the Vandals owned the fourth quarter Monday. They hit 9 of 14 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and Montana hit 4 of 12 shots in the final frame.
"I thought defensively we really stepped up and a did a better job of finding Carmen (Gfeller)," Newlee said of Montana's junior leader, who was held scoreless in the final frame after piling up 20 points. "She was killing us on the perimeter. Man she got hot.
"I also think we did a better job defending the high-low and trying to keep them off the foul line. We made a couple of adjustments, then offensively we got in much better flow. Louise (Forsyth) found that magic she had (Thursday) against them. She started making shots and really got us energized."
Montana, who fell into a tie for fifth in the Big Sky Conference standings at 9-7 (16-9 overall), led 62-54 with just under six minutes left. Then Idaho (7-8, 8-16) went on a 9-0 run, sparked by a Forsyth 3-ball and a bucket by Beatrice Bea that gave the hosts a 63-62 lead.
From there it was back-and-forth until Kalispell native Tiana Johnson hit a big 3-ball for the Vandals to give them a 68-64 lead with about 2 minutes left. Montana cut its deficit to 70-69 on a pair of Kyndall Keller free throws with 34 ticks left, then made a big stop to garner possession with 3 seconds left.
After taking two timeouts, the Lady Griz inbounded the ball from their end of the floor. Sophia Stiles tossed the ball to Abby Anderson near the midcourt line. She passed it back to Stiles, who had a good look from just inside the arc. The ball hit hard off glass and bounce harmlessly off the rim as time ran out.
"It's been nice being home for a couple of games," said Newlee, whose team beat Eastern Washington in Moscow on Saturday. "It's been a never-ending saga on the road, then interspersed with an occasional home game.
"The energy in the building was good today. Really for the first time I felt like we really felt the energy of our crowd. That really helped us."
Gfeller finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures for Montana were Anderson with 16 points and Stiles with 14. Bea scored a game-high 24 points and Forsyth, who transferred from Gonzaga, added 19 points.
Montana will play host to Southern Utah on Thursday night and Montana State on Saturday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.