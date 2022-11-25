MISSOULA — After leading for most of four quarters Friday night, the Montana women's basketball team ran out of steam in overtime.
Wichita State overcame an 11-point deficit in the last 9 minutes of regulation en route to a 78-69 victory in the Loyola Marymount University Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles. Key to the outcome was an explosion of three triples by Shamaryah Duncan in the extra period.
"We got what we desered, it's that simple," Montana coach Brian Holsinger told KMPT radio. "We stopped defending.
"It's the epitome of our team right now. We play for 30 minutes instead of 40. We don't take defense seriously enough. We have to get a lot tougher."
Montana had a two-game win streak snapped in falling to 2-3. The team has yet to win away from Dahlberg Arena and will make another bid Saturday at 4:30 p.m. when it plays Cal (Berkeley) in the Thanksgiving Classic.
The best news for Montana fans was that Carmen Gfeller made her return after being sidelined since the start of the season with a stress fracture. The Preseason All-Big Sky Conference forward managed five points and three assists in limited playing time (26 minutes).
Montana appeared to be well on its way to victory leading 47-36 early in the fourth frame. But the Shockers, who have won three games in a row, chipped away with the help of solid zone defense and then man defense in the final minutes of regulation.
The Lady Griz failed to score in the final three minutes of regulation. Then after the teams traded buckets early in overtime, Duncan took over. Her team finished 7 for 8 shooting in OT and Montana was 3 for 8 in the extra period.
The Shockers finished with a 47-36 edge in rebounds. Jane Asinde piled up 20 points and 19 rebounds and teammate Trajata Colbert also had 20 points. Gina Marxen led Montana with 17 points and Haley Huard added 13.
