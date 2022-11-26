Saddled by illness and short on experience, the last thing the Montana women's basketball team needed was a cold shooting start against Pac-12 opponent California on Saturday night.
The Lady Griz missed 10 of their first 11 shots and it set a tone. The Golden Bears jumped to an 11-point lead in the first period and cruised past mid-major Montana, 65-44, on the final night of the Loyola Marymount University Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles.
The Lady Griz (2-4) were without their top player, senior forward Carmen Gfeller. She saw her first minutes of the season in a Friday loss to Wichita State, but coach Brian Holsinger held her out against the Golden Bears, playing it safe as she works her way back from offseason leg surgery.
Montana could have used her scoring and inside presence against an opponent that held a 34-18 edge in points in the paint and a 47-42 edge in rebounds.
The Golden Bears (5-1) stretched their lead to 18 at one point in the second period before settling for a 40-27 lead at the break. Montana then missed its first 10 shots of the second half and Cal took a 23-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Griz managed just 17 points in the entire second half and guard Gina Marxen, their leading scorer heading into the game, was held scoreless until late in the game when she hit a pair of free throws (0 for 8 shooting from the floor).
Guards Sammy Fatkin and Libby Stump shared the team lead in scoring for Montana with 11 points apiece. Helena native Dani Bartsch grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and reserve Lisa Kiefer grabbed eight.
Montana shot a dismal 23.3 percent from the floor (14 for 60). The Golden Bears shot 37.3 percent (25 for 67).
Montana will now take five days off before battling Washington State in Pullman, Washington, on Friday night. The Lady Griz will have their next home game on Dec. 8 against Grand Canyon.
Notes: The game started 30 minutes later than scheduled because of a power outage at Loyola Marymount ... Cal, who was picked to finish 11th in the Pac-12, has won four games in a row, including a 68-49 win over Loyola Marymount on Friday night ... Sophomore guard Kemery Martin paced the Golden Bears with 18 points and eight rebounds ... Montana forward Keeli Burton-Oliver fouled out of the game ... Holsinger did not hold his usual postgame radio interview on KMPT.
