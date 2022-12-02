MISSOULA — A strong first half against formidable Washington State showed Montana's potential Friday night.
The Lady Griz basketball team hit 15 of 30 shots and won the battle of the boards in the first two quarters against the taller, stronger Cougars. But Washington State buckled down defensively in the second half and seized control of the boards, surging to a 77-57 win in Pullman, Washington.
Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker was especially hard on Montana, hitting six 3-point goals en route to a game-high 24 points. Senior forward Carmen Gfeller led the Lady Griz with 17 points in 32 minutes of action. Keeli Burton-Oliver added 13 points.
Montana fell to 2-5 with its third straight loss. The game was tied at 46-46 midway through the third frame, but the Cougars (6-1) outscored the Lady Griz 31-11 the rest of the way.
Washington State made its move with improved defense and rebounding. Montana held an 18-12 edge on the boards at intermission but the Cougars finished with a 37-29 advantage in that department.
The Lady Griz followed up their 50 percent shooting in the first half with 31.8 percent shooting in the second (7 for 22). They went about seven minutes without scoring between the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth.
Montana totaled nine triples for the game, six coming in the first half. Washington State finished with a 34-16 edge in points in the paint. Montana had 23 turnovers to 15 for the Cougars.
Montana coach Brian Holsinger did not hold his postgame radio interview for the second game in a row. His team is 1-5 against NCAA Division I opponents this season and 0-4 in games away from Missoula.
The Lady Griz will now take five days off before hosting Grand Canyon on Thursday at 7 p.m.
