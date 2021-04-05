MISSOULA — Hannah Thurmon, who started at shooting guard for the Montana women's basketball team this past season, is leaving the program.

Interim coach Mike Petrino confirmed Monday night that the Missouri native is going home to finish college. He did not specify exactly where the senior-to-be is headed or whether she will play basketball.

"We appreciate Hannah's efforts this past season," Petrino told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "We wish her all the best."

Thurmon led the Lady Griz in made 3-pointers this season with 28. She struggled with consistency, hitting 30.3 percent of her attempts from the floor.

Petrino noted that almost everyone else from last season's team will be back for the 2021-22 campaign. On top of that, Helena Capital standout Dani Bartsch and Haley Huard of Colorado will join the team as incoming freshmen. Both guided their prep teams to a state title this winter.

"We're super excited about Dani and Haley and the way they ended their high school careers with a state championship," Petrino said. "They both bring multiple state championships from their high school experience."

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments