MISSOULA — If the first six minutes of Tuesday's home opener are any indication, Montana women's basketball fans are going to be grinning a lot more this season.
It wasn't just the 15-point lead that gave coach Brian Holsinger reason to smile on the sideline. It was the hustling defense that prevented Northwest Nazarene from scoring a single point.
Fans won't know for sure what's real and a mirage until Gonzaga comes to town Sunday. But it was easy to be impressed with the Lady Griz in their 84-46 win over the NCAA Division II Nighthawks at Dahlberg Arena.
"Obviously we get healthier, everybody got to see Sammy (Fatkin) tonight," said Holsinger, alluding to the fact Fatkin did not play in Friday's exhibition win but went off for a team-high 19 points Tuesday. "When she wants to go she's pretty good. I'm glad to have her back.
"We knew they were going to press us, so any time you get pressed, you have to be in attack mode. There's no time to sit back and pick this thing apart, this is go. That's what we did right off the bat."
Holsinger went with veterans Carmen Gfeller, Abby Anderson and Sophia Stiles in his starting lineup along with spark plugs Katerina Tsineke and Kyndall Keller at the guard positions. Just like she did in Friday's exhibition win over Rocky Mountain, the newcomer Tsineke stole the show early with an explosive pull-up jumper, a slick fade-away bucket in the lane and a blocked shot.
Her shooting confidence seemed to rub off on her teammates, who all appear to be quite comfortable in Holsinger's motion offense. Comfortable against Northwest Nazarene anyway, who struggled to keep the Lady Griz out of the paint and lacked the same sort of offensive punch that NAIA Rocky Mountain had in playing Montana to a 60-56 game Friday.
The high point in the game came just before halftime when fans erupted, voicing their approval at the hustle of the Lady Griz, which paid off handsomely. Anderson and the super-sub Fatkin stole the show just before intermission, with Fatkin scoring five points in a row and then Anderson doing the same. She ran the length of the floor with under 10 seconds left and executed a nifty spin move for a layup that brought the fans out of their seats.
Fatkin led the hosts in first-half points with 13, followed by Gfeller with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Anderson with 10 points and seven boards. Montana shot 48.4 percent (15 for 31) and Northwest Nazarene 24.4 percent (10 for 41).
Montana shot even better in the second half, hitting 17 of 31 shots from the floor. That's a sign of its superior conditioning.
Joining Fatkin in double figures scoring were Anderson with 16 points, Haley Huard with 12, Gfeller 11 and Tsineke with 10. Gfeller piled up 14 rebounds and Anderson 11. Stiles had eight points and five assists.
Northwest Nazarene's Teagan Thurman led all scorers with 20 points. The freshman forward was 8 for 16 from the floor and collected nine rebounds.
"I'm looking at the offensive rebounds and I'm upset actually," Holsinger said of Northwest Nazarene's 16 offensive boards. "We're trying to make it really hard for people to score. Without the (15) second-chance points (for the Nighthawks) it's really miserable for them tonight."
Notes: Sunday's home game against Gonzaga will start at 2 p.m. The Zags will play their home opener Thursday night against Montana State ... Montana's Kylie Frohlich (ankle) and Lamprini Polymeni did not dress for Tuesday's game. Willa Albrecht played seven minutes with a heavy brace on her right knee.
