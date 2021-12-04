MISSOULA — Much like the Montana football team on Friday night, the Lady Griz basketball team leaned on its defense until the scoring kicked in Saturday afternoon.
Montana survived a slow start in securing its sixth straight win, a 57-44 triumph over a physical, veteran-led Northern Colorado squad in front of 2,221 fans at Dahlberg Arena. It marked the first time in almost six years that the Lady Griz (7-1) have managed to string together a half dozen wins in a row.
"I told the team out there at halfcourt, I'm really proud of them," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, whose team held the Bears to 29.8 percent shooting (14 for 47). "These are the games that show you're a good team. We're not a great team by any means, but we're a good team.
"We weren't playing our best all game. It was obvious to anybody. But this is why I stress defense all the time. They score 20 points in the first quarter and they scored 24 the rest of the game. That just allows you an opportunity when things aren't going in as far as shooting. You call it winning ugly, right?"
Northern Colorado was red-hot from 3-point range in the first quarter, hitting 5 of 7 attempts. Allie Downing was especially good, hitting all three of her shots from downtown. The Lady Griz hit two of their own, including one by Nyah Morris-Nelson and one by Haley Huard off the bench, and it helped them find their footing after spotting the Bears an 11-2 lead.
Despite their hot shooting in the first frame, all the Bears had to show for it was a 20-17 lead heading into the second. Montana continued to chase the visitors on the scoreboard in the second quarter and despite a nice spark by Dani Bartsch with two buckets that knotted the score at 25-25, Northern Colorado emerged with a 29-27 lead at halftime.
"We didn't execute the best and I told the kids it's on me — offensively I didn't feel like I had them prepared for what we were looking at," Holsinger said of the Bears' zone defense. "I told them, 'Hey, we're going to grind this out and win this thing with defense.' ... I know we're going to see more zone. We have to continue to shoot the ball and move. But it's on me our offense wasn't good today."
Montana seized control by taking the ball to the hole in the third quarter. Junior guard Katerina Tsineke was a catalyst, tallying nine of 19 Lady Griz points in the period as the hosts built a 46-37 lead.
"We got in locker room (at halftime) and said we have to toughen up and just execute offensively and defensively," said Tsineke, who transferred from East Carolina this past offseason. "The good thing about our team is everybody can score. And what Brian (Holsinger) says works."
Northern Colorado managed to hang around in the fourth quarter, cutting its deficit to 48-42 on a triple by Micayla Isenbart midway through the period. But Carmen Gfeller was a force for the hosts in the final four minutes, hitting 5 of 6 free throws and adding a bucket to bring her game-high point total to 19 and elevate the hosts in a 13-point win.
For Tsineke, who grew up in Greece, the victory was only part of the fun Saturday.
"I love the fans," said the former East Carolina player, who also had seven rebounds. "It's the first time I've played in such a big crowd and I love them, love the support. It's so fun to play in front of so many people."
Montana owns the best record in the Big Sky Conference at 2-0, 7-1. Northern Colorado fell to 0-2, 2-5.
The Lady Griz will now take a break from league play until starting up again on Dec. 30 at defending champion Idaho State, who lost in overtime to Northern Arizona Saturday. In the mean time, Montana has three non-conference home games, starting with a contest against Utah Valley on Thursday at 7 p.m.
