After spotting Colorado State a 15-point lead in the first half, the Montana women's basketball failed to regroup in dropping an 82-58 decision Friday night in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Lady Griz struggled to find consistency on the offensive end. The Rams, who moved to 2-0 after reaching the WNIT showcase last March, held the visitors to 29 percent shooting (9 for 31) in the first half. The second half saw improvement for Montana but the team finished at 34.5 percent (20 for 58).
The Lady Griz (0-2) were once again without their top player, Carmen Gfeller, who spent part of the offseason in a walking boot. That put extra pressure on veteran guards Gina Marxen and Sammy Fatkin to produce big scoring numbers. They shot a combined 4 for 20.
Key to the outcome was Colorado State's 27-14 run in the second quarter. Montana trailed by just two points after the first frame.
The bright spots for Montana were career-high scoring performances by newcomer Libby Stump and Dani Bartsch. Stump tallied a team-high 15 points on 6-for-14 shooting and Bartsch scored 12 points on 4-for-8 shooting with three triples. Marxen also had 12 points but was 2 for 12.
Montana won the battle of the boards, 39-34. Bartsch and Alex Pirog led the way for Montana with eight rebounds apiece.
Colorado State's Destiny Thurman led all scorers with 24 points. Teammate McKenna Hofschild had a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. She also had five rebounds.
Montana will be back in action on Tuesday when it plays host to NAIA Providence (Great Falls) at 11 a.m.
