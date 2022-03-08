BOISE, Idaho — Shaking the Boise Blues has been a cruel riddle for the Montana women's basketball team.
For the fourth year in a row, the Lady Griz were bounced in their Big Sky Conference tourney opener at Idaho Central Arena. Cold shooting and turnovers plagued the team in a quarterfinal loss to Northern Arizona, 75-57, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Griz, who split with the Lumberjacks in the regular season, fell to 19-11. Northern Arizona (16-13) advanced to play Northern Colorado (14-15) in the semifinal round Wednesday night.
"They outplayed us today in pretty much every way, which is disappointing," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "This time of year that's not something you want. Honestly it's a little surprising to me because I thought we were ready.
"I take responsibility. We weren't ready to play and they took it to us. I expected us to play better and we just didn't. There's not a lot of positives, to be honest, from the game."
Montana looked good early in building a 7-1 lead behind a 3-pointer by Sophia Stiles and a deuce by Carmen Gfeller. Then the team fell victim to a 9-2 run spearheaded by Miki'ala Maio's two buckets.
"We had a chance to really put them down early," Holsinger lamented. "We came out in a zone and I thought that was the right call. It really messed up their rhythm.
"We got the stops we needed. We just could not put the ball in the basket. We missed, uncharacteristically in my opinion, some layups and easy shots. Whether it's the conference tournament or playing at a different place, I don't know. We had them on their heels and we didn't take advantage of it."
The Lady Griz trailed by just a point heading into the second frame, 13-12, before falling into a funk. Montana totaled 14 turnovers and hit just 9 of 31 shots in the first half and trailed 36-28 at halftime.
"Both teams struggled off the jump to score and it really came down to defense, then we got into a flow in our offense," said NAU coach and Havre native Loree Payne. "We have a veteran squad and they played like it today. We kind of turned a corner with our commitment to defense."
Northern Arizona stretched its lead to 55-42 in the third frame, hitting three triples in the period. The lead was extended to 66-46 just over 5 minutes left and the Jacks were able to hold off the Lady Griz.
Montana finished with 22 turnovers to Northern Arizona's 13. Stiles posted a double-double for the Lady Griz with 21 points and 10 rebounds and Carmen Gfeller added 14 points. No other Montana player scored in double figures and as team the Lady Griz shot just 32.7 percent from the floor (18 for 55).
"We came out ready to throw the first punch, but I missed like three layups in the first quarter," Stiles said. We were getting great shots but they weren't falling."
Payne said stopping Stiles and Gfeller, who have carried the Lady Griz in the scoring department for several weeks, was a priority. The duo hit a combined 12 of 33 shots from the floor.
"They're two of the best players in the league, and we really focused on keying on them. trying to make it difficult on them for 40 minutes," Payne said. "Stiles is an incredible player. Same with Carmen. We had to disrupt them to have an opportunity to win."
Lauren Orndoff led the Lumberjacks with 18 points. Teammate Khiarica Rasheed posted a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds.
Holsinger would love the chance to coach this year's senior-laden Lady Griz squad at least one more game.
"I hope we have a chance to play in the postseason," he offered. "I think 19-11, we might have a chance. I hope it doesn't end today."
