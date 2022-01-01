MISSOULA — A disappointing road trip came to a frustrating end for the Montana women's basketball team Saturday.
The Lady Griz started slow and failed to come up with enough offense down the stretch in dropping a 66-56 decision to Big Sky Conference foe Weber State in Ogden, Utah. The Wildcats snapped a six-game skid against Montana and avenged a pair of blowout losses in Missoula last season.
"We're just not a good team right now. That's the bottom line," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, whose team suffered a pair of league road losses this week.
"I don't know what happened to us over the break. Whatever happened over Christmas break, we have to figure it out. And us coaches, it's our job to figure it out. But we're not very good. As good as we were early, I'm not sure we win any games the way we're playing."
Just like Thursday at Idaho State, the Lady Griz put themselves in a big hole with a sluggish first half. After grabbing a 4-2 lead on an Abby Anderson bucket at 7:29 of the first frame, Montana fell victim to a 16-0 run by the hosts that stretched into the second quarter.
Montana had nine turnovers in the first period and went 1 for 10 from the field. Weber State was partially responsible for the Lady Griz struggles, playing gritty man defense. Then on the offensive end, the Wildcats benefited from a breakout performance by Kori Pentzer, who scored 14 points in the first half, nine coming on three triples, in helping her team to a 35-23 halftime lead.
Montana (2-2 conference, 9-4 overall) showed some fight in the second half but couldn't get it done consistently on both ends.
In the third quarter, the Lady Griz started fast, going on a 10-3 run fueled by Anderson's two buckets. Weber State went back up by 10 on a Daryn Hickok basket, but Montana crept back within six by the end of the period, 46-40.
The Wildcats (3-1, 7-6) caught fire early in the fourth quarter, using 3-pointers by Pentzer and Emma Torbert to push their lead to 54-40. Sammy Fatkin scored six straight points for the Lady Griz to shave their deficit to 54-46, but Weber State answered with a 9-0 run and held off the Lady Griz.
"We've had some adversity. We went on our first (conference) road trip and just didn't play well either game," Holsinger said.
"But I was really proud of the kids' effort there at the end. They played the right way, played with confidence. They played tough with a sense of urgency we didn't have most of the day. I'm the coach and we have a good staff and we'll go back to the drawing board and figure it out. We'll get 'em turned around."
The Lady Griz shot 32.1 percent from the floor (18 for 56) and went 3 for 14 from 3-point range. Starting guards Fatkin, Sophia Stiles and Haley Huard combined to shoot 7 for 29.
"We're not executing on offense and I don't know exactly what it is right now," Holsinger said. "We're seeing the same kinds of things we saw against Gonzaga, against NDSU, but we're not executing the way we should."
Notes: Anderson led UM with 14 points and Fatkin scored 13. Stiles had a game-high 10 rebounds and seven points ... The Lady Griz will try to get back on track Thursday night when they host Eastern Washington. The Eagles had both of their games this week postponed ... Pentzer finished with a season high 20 points, seven field goals (7-10) and four triples (4-5). Weber State had 16 turnovers and Montana had 15 in the game ... Despite Saturday's loss, Montana still holds a gaudy 73-15 lead over Weber in their series.
