MISSOULA — Desperate to ignite a spark in his injury-depleted team, Montana women's basketball coach Brian Holsinger made a bold move at halftime Monday night.
He sat starters Carmen Gfeller, Haley Huard and Katerina Tsineke and replaced them with Kylie Frohlich, Kyndall Keller and Nyah Morris-Nelson. The move spurred Gfeller to action on the offensive end but the Lady Griz continued to struggle defensively in dropping a 63-57 stunner at Eastern Washington.
Based on the Eagles' overall record and young lineup, it was Montana's worst Big Sky Conference loss this season. Eastern Washington improved to 4-10 in league play and 6-17 overall. Montana fell into sixth place in the conference at 7-6, 14-8.
"We're not doing our jobs as coaches, we're just not," Holsinger told KMPT radio. "It's really sad. I apologize to all of Griz Nation for that performance.
"It's unacceptable. I don't know. I'm looking for answers myself. We're getting worse by the minute. We just haven't had any practice time. Maybe that's it, maybe that's an excuse. These kids are experienced kids, but it's on me. I'm failing them right now, to be honest."
Gfeller finished with a team-high 16 points and seven rebounds. Sophia Stiles added 12 points for the Lady Griz, who were without starting senior guard Sammy Fatkin (ankle) for the third straight game.
True freshman Alexis Pettis scored a career-high 18 points for the Eagles. Teammate Jacinta Buckley registered a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Montana struggled to get going in the early stages, spotting the hosts a 10-2 lead after missing six of its first seven shots. Keller hit a 3-ball to cut the Lady Griz deficit to 13-7, but the Eagles emerged with a 15-9 advantage heading into the second period.
"We had a poor start and we have to figure it out," Holsinger said.
The turnovers piled up for Montana in the second frame. The Lady Griz had 12 by halftime and trailed, 32-18. Eastern Washington hit 14 of 34 shots in the first half and the Lady Griz connected on just 7 of 25.
"We had a great weekend on the road, had a nice win at Weber State (Thursday) and played well at Idaho State (Saturday), so there was a lot of confidence coming back from that trip," Eastern assistant coach Skip Gleason said.
Montana shot better in the second half, hitting 16 of 33 attempts. But the Lady Griz couldn't get the stops when they needed them most.
To its credit, Montana did make things interesting. The Eagles' lead was 47-35 heading into the fourth frame before Huard provided a spark when she hit a 3-ball and then a runner in the lane on back-to-back possessions.
Gfeller made a putback with 7 seconds left and it was the closest Montana had been since the first quarter. But Buckley responded with a pair of free throws and Gfeller misfired on a 3-point bucket with 4 ticks left.
Eastern finished with a 42-38 edge in rebounds and a 9-2 edge in second-chance points. Montana totaled 17 turnovers.
The Lady Griz will play host to Idaho on Thursday. Although Fatkin did not play Monday, she did take part in pre-game warm-ups, so there is a possibility she will be ready for the Vandals.
