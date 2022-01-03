MISSOULA — First the game was moved back a day because of football, now the Montana women's basketball team won't be going to Bozeman at all this weekend.
Sunday's Montana at Montana State women's contest has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bobcat program. The teams were slated to play in the afternoon, just prior to the men's game at 5 p.m. The men's game is still on for Sunday.
Montana State's Thursday women's home game against Idaho was also postponed. Any potential rescheduling of Big Sky Conference games will be determined later.
The Lady Griz-Cat game was initially scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back because MSU's football team is playing in the FCS title game that day. All tickets purchased for the Montana-Montana State women's game will be valid for the rescheduled date, once finalized.
The Lady Griz home game against Eastern Washington is still on for Thursday night. The Eagles had two games postponed last week due to their own COVID-19 issues. They haven't played since Dec. 21.
The Montana and Montana State women's teams are both looking to get on track after losing at Idaho State and Weber State last week. The Lady Griz struggled with slow starts and fell short despite gallant fourth-quarter comeback bids.
"I was really proud of the kids' effort there at the end," UM coach Brian Holsinger said of Saturday's loss at Weber. "They played the right way, played with confidence. They played tough with a sense of urgency we didn't have most of the day. I'm the coach and we have a good staff and we'll go back to the drawing board and figure it out. We'll get 'em turned around."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.