MISSOULA — It wasn't the finals of the Big Sky Conference tournament, but it sure sounded like it when Sammy Fatkin scored the first basket for the Montana women's basketball team Tuesday morning.
The occasion was the School Day game, with roughly 5,000 kids packing into Dahlberg Arena to watch the Lady Griz battle NAIA Providence. Montana thrilled the loud and excited crowd in picking up its first victory, 71-43.
Fatkin, clearly the best player on the floor and a match-up headache for the Argos with her combination of quickness and size, finished with 24 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Teammate Keeli Burton-Oliver added 12 points and three blocked shots.
"It's just amazing to play in front of a fan base like this," Fatkin told 406mtsports.com. "To feel the energy in the gym just reminds you what you're playing for and the impact you're making on others.
"It's a big perspective shift just to get outside yourself and realize it's bigger than what we're doing. There's a lot of other people that are impacted by it. It's cool to have the influence and that opportunity."
Montana finished with a 46-34 edge in rebounds and 38-22 edge in points in the paint. Reed Hazard scored 12 points to lead Providence (4-1).
"The last two days we were really focused on having a different sense of urgency on defense — pressuring and just getting after them right off the bat," Montana coach Brian Holsinger said. "I was happy to see that. I thought we played pretty good defense overall.
"They threw in a few shots here and there but we held them to 28 percent shooting (15 for 52), 18 percent from the 3-point line (2 for 11). It was good to see what you worked on come to fruition."
Montana moved to 1-2 with a tough home game against NCAA Division I foe North Dakota on Sunday at 2 p.m. Providence counted the game as an exhibition.
"I thought we got after it a little bit more.," Fatkin said. "We came in with a little more fire to us. We played with way more heart and intention today. We were up on each other celebrating on the little things."
Montana struggled to hit a shot early in spotting Providence an 8-0 lead. Then the Lady Griz caught fire, with Fatkin scoring 11 points in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the period to help her team take a 17-14 lead into the second frame.
The response by the young crowd was heartwarming.
"I tell people all the time, there's some kids in the arena that may never have another chance to see Griz athletics for whatever reason, so it's special," Holsinger said.
Montana seized control with a 24-11 run in the second quarter. The team shot a sizzling 53.6 percent from the floor (15 for 28) in the first two periods, including 7 for 9 in the second quarter.
The Lady Griz didn't shoot as well in the second half, hitting 12 of 40 shots. Holsinger made wholesale substitutions and some of his guards struggled to put the ball in the bucket.
"Obviously we didn't shoot the ball very good overall," Holsinger said. "Six for 33 from 3 — we have not shot the ball well from 3 to start the season.
"I'm not sure why. We're going to get in the gym in figure it out. I know these kids. We know Haley (Huard) can shoot and she didn't hit a shot today (0 for 6). "
The ultimate challenge for Holsinger is holding his team together until its best player, Carmen Gfeller, returns to the lineup. The forward brings so much to the table offensively and defensively that she's simply irreplaceable.
The good news is that Gfeller, who spent part of the offseason in a walking boot, will maker her return at some point.
"We're a little clunky right now," the coach said. "Carmen gives confidence. She brings a sense of stability. She brings a consistency that we don't have right now.
"We're looking forward to getting her back. I'm not sure when but I hope soon. It's not flowing right now and it's my job to figure it out. Just a lot of new players. This year's team has a lot of pieces we're trying to figure out."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.