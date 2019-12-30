MISSOULA — Sparked by the red-hot shooting of forwards Emma Stockholm and Abby Anderson, the Montana women's basketball team boosted its Big Sky Conference record to 2-0 Monday night.
Stockholm scored a career-high 21 points and Anderson added a career-best 20 in leading the Lady Griz to a 64-60 win over host Sacramento State at The Nest. The last time UM won its first two league road games was 2008.
"I'm proud of the ladies for gutting it out," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen told KMPT radio. "It was a heck of a win.
"That was a great one for Emma. She has a nice touch around the hoop. She knocked down that corner three. Then Abby had another big night. Our bigs had a big weekend in general ... Abby, I love how she's getting ferocious in there and she's so athletic and nimble."
Montana (7-4 overall) needed some heroics down the stretch to hold off the Hornets (0-2 conference, 2-9 overall). Camariah King hit a 3-ball for the hosts to knot the score at 54-54 with just over four minutes left, but Gabi Harrington answered with a triple for the Lady Griz.
"That was huge," Schweyen said. "After a while they start packing it in and you need to hit one of those. Momentum-wise that gets everybody fired up."
Sacramento State forced two turnovers with its press with just over 2 minutes left but failed to capitalize. Sophia Stiles pulled down a critical defensive rebound with under 2 minutes left and then came through with a 6-for-6 finish from the foul line to seal the win.
Montana shot 42.3 percent from the floor (22 for 52) and Sacramento State 31.9 percent (23 for 72). Stockholm was 7 for 10 shooting from the field and Anderson 8 for 12. The duo shared the team lead in rebounds with eight apiece and McKenzie Johnston dished out six assists.
"It's never easy here," said Schweyen, whose team has a quick turnaround with a home game against Southern Utah Thursday. "It's always a battle and they have those nights when they're making threes. King had a big night (six treys) and they're a nightmare to guard."
The game was back-and-forth early as Montana emerged with an 18-17 lead after one period. Anderson had eight points in the first 10 minutes but the Lady Griz struggled with the fast pace, committing seven turnovers.
King hit a 3-ball to give the Hornets a 24-18 lead early in the second quarter. But Stockholm came alive and the Lady Griz boasted a 34-26 halftime lead thanks to 15 points and six rebounds by the senior.
Montana finished with a whopping 51-33 edge in rebounds. The Lady Griz enjoyed a 17-4 edge in points from the foul line.
