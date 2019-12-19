MISSOULA — Steady progress was being made by the Montana Lady Griz until Sunday.
Then came an eye-opening loss at 25th-ranked South Dakota, leaving the UM women's basketball team with plenty to think about. The Lady Griz addressed areas of concern and now they're ready to get back on the winning track at home Friday night against MSU Billings.
The game gives Montana one last chance to build momentum before its Big Sky Conference opener at Northern Arizona a week from Saturday. The Lady Griz (4-4) have every reason to believe they can win their first two league games at NAU (2-6) and Sacramento State (1-7), but first they need to iron some things out on both ends.
"Having intensity Friday is going to be big," Montana coach Shannon Schweyen said. "We want to start with big-time intensity from the get-go. The girls are done with finals, so there's just no reason to not be fired up and to head into conference with a good one."
Like most teams in December, consistency has been an issue for Montana. Senior Emma Stockholm and freshman Jamie Pickens have been playing well down low lately, but the backcourt has been up and down.
Senior point guard McKenzie Johnston has and will continue to be the catalyst. Senior reserve guard Taylor Goligoski of Hamilton has been a spark plug off the bench. The other guards need to pick it up a notch if the Lady Griz are going to push for a league title.
"I think we've got some kids who still aren't playing their best basketball yet, so that excites me in the fact we've got good things to come," Schweyen said. "Obviously you want to go into Christmas with a win and feel like you're playing well together heading into conference."
A lot of Schweyen's post-game speech after Sunday's 96-64 loss at South Dakota centered around defense. The last time Montana gave up more than 95 points to a mid-major team was 2017 at Sacramento State.
"They obviously got some open looks and things like that but that's a team, when they're shooting the way they shot, they're going to beat most everybody," Schweyen said of South Dakota (11-2). "You have to do your best to not let them get as many open looks and we can always improve on that.
"That was our big thing in the locker room: We need to be always learning from games like this and take the lessons with us. Hopefully it's a game where come conference time, if we find ourselves in a similar situation, we'll be feeling, 'OK, we've been here. Here's what we didn't do and what we need to do.'"
Chances are the Lady Griz will not take MSU Billings for granted after what happened to the Montana men's team in November. The men dropped a stunning 74-72 home decision to Montana Tech in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Friday's game does not count toward the Division II Yellowjackets' 6-5 record. That may make them even more dangerous since they have nothing to lose.
"They've got a nice team and a good little player in (5-foot-5 guard) Hannah Collins, who is having a phenomenal year," Schweyen said of a junior from Great Falls who is averaging over 20 points per game. "Then they have a drop-down from Washington State (6-3 Taryn Shelley).
"These are big games for them always so we've got to be ready to go. You never want to overlook anybody. We've seen enough to know things can happen at any point in time."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.