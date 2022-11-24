MISSOULA — The main storyline for the Montana women's basketball team continues to be the same as it was four weeks ago.
It's a group in limbo and a work in progress. The team dropped its first two games but has won its last two, including a come-from-behind home victory over North Dakota on Sunday.
That provided a big dose of confidence, which will come in handy when the Lady Griz play two strong teams in the Loyola Marymount Thanksgiving Classic in Los Angeles, including Wichita State on Friday at 4:30 p.m. and Cal (Berkeley) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Still, an overarching question remains.
"I hope we can get Carmen (Gfeller) back shortly," said Montana coach Brian Holsinger, summing up the month of November for the Lady Griz, who are adjusting on the fly to life without their best player and floor leader.
"Carmen will help a lot. For us right now, it's gaining confidence, and we did that (Sunday) before these neutral site games against good competition. You have to go play these kind of teams to judge where you are."
Holsinger, whose team has a game at highly touted Gonzaga on Dec. 21, is a believer in the old adage that steel sharpens steel. He felt Montana's loss at Colorado State on Nov. 11 actually taught his team some lessons that paid off in Sunday's win. Next up is a Wichita State team from the American Athletic Conference that has won three of its first four, including two in a row.
The Shockers had an impressive comeback in their most recent game last Saturday. They trailed by 17 at halftime but held North Texas to 12 second-half points in a 57-53 home triumph.
Wichita State looked like two completely different teams in the two halves against North Texas. After allowing 41 first half points, a season high, the Shockers went to a trapping zone defense. That defense held the opposition to 4 of 27 shooting from the field in the final two frames.
Not only is Gfeller a question mark for this weekend after spending part of the offseason in a walking boot, but starting guard Mack Konig is a question mark after taking a hard shot to the eye Sunday. Without the two of them, Montana is down to nine scholarship players.
It won't matter, though, if the Lady Griz shoot like they did in the second half Sunday, hitting 16 of 23 attempts from the field. Guards Sammy Fatkin and Gina Marxen led the way with 21 and 18 points, respectively.
Marxen says it's "different" playing at a neutral site. Fortunately for her team, she and Fatkin have a lot of experience doing it.
"The biggest challenge is finding that energy that the fans provide and finding that within your own team and teammates," she said. "You're kind of your own cheerleaders out there and have to have each others' backs. That's the hardest part of a neutral court."
Saturday's game will be even tougher against the Golden Bears of the Pac-12 Conference. Like Wichita State, they have won three of their first four and two in a row heading into the Los Angeles event. Back on Nov. 16, they beat Idaho, 84-71.
After Saturday's game, Montana will take five days off before playing at Washington State on Dec. 2. The next Lady Griz home game is Dec. 8 against Grand Canyon.
