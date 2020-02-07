MISSOULA — Home redemption will be the goal when the Montana women's basketball team entertains Idaho Saturday afternoon.
Three weeks ago, the Lady Griz dropped a controversial one-point decision to the Vandals in Moscow. With under a minute left, Idaho's Hailey Christopher launched a desperation 3-ball as the shot clock was running out and an inadvertent whistle, blown because the officials thought the shot clock hit :00, proved to be a break for the hosts.
The officials were forced to rectify the situation with a jump ball call and the Vandals retained possession. Valuable seconds that would have come in handy on the offensive end were lost by Montana and two misses on rushed shots by the Lady Griz in the final seconds resulted in defeat.
"We felt like that was a game we should have won," said Montana coach Shannon Schweyen, whose team led the Vandals by eight early in the final frame on Jan. 18. "We had a tough call down the stretch where we lost a possession. We had a shot and put-back at the end to win it.
"The ladies are certainly fired up to get another crack at them. They understand the importance of not being swept by somebody. It should be a good one."
Both teams will draw motivation from recent losses to Big Sky Conference leader Montana State (10-1, 14-6).
Last Saturday the Lady Griz (7-5, 12-9) suffered through a bizarre 0 for 15 shooting slump in the fourth quarter in losing to the Bobcats in overtime in front of more than 3,600 fans in Missoula. On Thursday the Vandals (8-3, 13-7) blew a fourth-quarter lead in losing a 62-56 home decision to the Cats.
"We got hammered on the glass and we have to learn from that because it's going to happen Saturday as well," said Idaho coach Jon Newlee, whose team lost the battle of the boards to MSU, 42-23. "If everybody is allowed to manhandle everybody, then you know what? We gotta get in the fight and fight back."
Montana put together one of its best defensive performances of the season in winning big at Eastern Washington Thursday. The Eagles hit just 5 of 26 shots in the middle quarters and lost by 21 points to the Lady Griz in front of 3,106 fans in Cheney.
Montana may have a hard time catching Montana State for a Big Sky regular-season title, but the Lady Griz have a lot of incentive to finish high in the standings. The top five teams are not required to play on the first day of the league tournament in March, meaning they only have to win three games to earn the tourney title and automatic NCAA berth.
And the higher Montana finishes in the standings — the team is currently tied for fourth — the easier the first-round game they'll have in the Big Sky tourney in Boise, Idaho.
"We talk about it all the time," Schweyen said. "Even though we've racked up a few losses, we're just now starting the second half and a lot can happen. A lot of these people have some tough stretches in the second half of conference.
"Some of these people will be playing four games in eight days. We did that at the beginning. They have some tough stretches ahead, so lots can happen on the back side of this thing. Our losses haven't changed what we think we can accomplish. Last year Eastern and Portland State, the 6 and 4 seeds, were in the conference championship."
Recent history is on Idaho's side Saturday. The Lady Griz lead the series, 42-14, but the Vandals have won six of the last seven meetings.
