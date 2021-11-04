MISSOULA — For fans of the Montana women's basketball program, Friday night will offer a few more clues about coach Brian Holsinger's plan in his first season at the helm.
The Lady Griz will play host to NAIA Rocky Mountain College of Billings in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. at Dalhberg Arena. It marks the first time Holsinger will send a starting lineup on the floor in front of a crowd and that lineup is likely to include veteran forwards Abby Anderson and Carmen Gfeller and point guard Sophia Stiles.
Senior guards Sammy Fatkin and Nyah Morris-Nelson are also expected to play prominent roles. Same goes for Willa Albrecht, a sophomore forward from Billings. Senior forward Kylie Frohlich, a Sentinel grad, is one of several Lady Griz nursing an injury (ankle).
“No question it’s set us back," said Holsinger, who only had nine players available for a scrimmage Monday. "The injury piece and not having people around definitely impacted us, so we’re not as far along as a whole unit, strictly because people haven’t been here."
Fans got their first glimpse of the team last week in the annual Maroon-Silver scrimmage. Gfeller and Fatkin led the scoring and newcomers Dani Bartsch, Haley Huard, Lisa Kiefer and Katerina Tsineke all showed signs they can help in that department.
As expected, the Lady Griz also showed room for improvement.
"We're nowhere near where we need to be defensively," Holsinger said.
The Battlin' Bears (1-0) beat Viterbo in their home opener last week, 83-60. Forward Shauna Bribiescas and guard N'Dea Flye each had 18 points. Flye also had 12 rebounds, while Bribiescas had four triples.
Flye is a senior transfer guard from Butler. Bribiescas is a senior forward from Arizona.
The Lady Griz will play their first official game Tuesday at home against Northwest Nazarene University of Nampa, Idaho.
