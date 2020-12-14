MISSOULA — Coach Mike Petrino made it clear earlier this week that he's not into moral victories.
His Montana women's basketball team had a big one — if you're into that sort of thing — on Sunday when it pushed 25th-ranked Gonzaga in a 58-51 loss in Spokane. The game marked UM’s closest result against a ranked opponent since the team knocked off No. 24 Utah in 2004.
Now the Lady Griz (1-2) will try to parlay their momentum into a win when they play at Seattle University Tuesday at 3 p.m. in an intriguing battle of teams on the rise. The Redhawks have won two of their last three games, including a 75-72 overtime decision over the same Utah State team that the Lady Griz lost to in their opener before Thanksgiving.
Seattle coach Suzy Barcomb, whose Redhawks set a program record last week with 106 points and 15 triples in a blowout home win over NAIA Northwest University, expects a tough test against the Lady Griz.
"They're a very good team that runs four-out offense," she said of Montana's new-look motion scheme. "They're physical, shoot the ball incredibly well and they have an inside presence."
Montana needs to use that inside presence to do a better job on the boards. Gonzaga piled up 40 rebounds a benefited greatly from 13 second-chance points off 18 offensive boards in Sunday's win.
"We've got to play a tough team on Tuesday," said Petrino, whose squad traveled by bus to The Emerald City. "We're going to have some sore bodies, some tired bodies. It's going to feel like we played a couple of games after (Sunday)."
"I think (Seattle's) last game was Thursday, so they'll be fresh. But no excuses. We have to rally and keep getting better."
After showing off their scoring abilities in their first two games, the Lady Griz showed just how good they can play man defense against Gonzaga. The Bulldogs (3-2) shot 31.1 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from long range — their lowest percentages of the young season.
"We did a good job of guarding them without fouling them, and they're big, they're huge," Petrino said. "We've got a lot to learn from it."
Seattle has three players averaging in double figures scoring in junior guards McKenzi Williams (15.4 ppg) and Courtney Murphy (13.7) and sophomore forward Georgia Kehoe (11.3). Williams and Murphy were both named to Preseason All-WAC second team honors in a poll of league coaches.
Seattle was picked to finish sixth in the WAC in the coaches' poll. In the media poll, the Redhawks were picked to finish fifth.
Barcomb is the WAC's longest-tenured head coach in her fifth season. The Redhawks have played in two WAC Tournament Championships, winning the 2018 title. Last season, Seattle beat Utah Valley in the first round of the tournament before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
